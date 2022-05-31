Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Acquires Atlanta Dermatology and Laser Surgery

/EIN News/ -- Panama City, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned provider of management services for Dermatology Specialists of AL, FL, GA & MS is pleased to announce that effective June 6, 2022, Atlanta Dermatology & Laser Surgery will be an affiliate of Dermatology Specialists of Georgia & Aqua Medical Spa. For more information on Dermatology Specialists, visit the website.

Dr. Jerry L. Cooper has been in private practice for over fifty years and offers comprehensive medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology care to patients in Tucker, Georgia. He, along with board-certified dermatologist Raven Elosiebo-Walker, MD and their team of experienced professionals including certified physician assistants Cheryl Tioaquen and Bridgette Michelin will continue to provide the same level of personal, high-quality care that their patients have come to expect only now as an affiliate of Dermatology Specialists of Georgia and Aqua Medical Spa.

“I opened my private practice in 1968 and have had great success, thanks to loyal patients, over the past 50+ years,” commented Dr. Cooper. “In this ever-changing healthcare environment, I have decided to merge with a larger organization to help better manage the practice. Our team will continue to provide dermatology care as we always have, but now our new group will relieve us from the administrative burdens of the practice, so we can focus solely on what is important — patient care.” He added, “We chose Dermatology Specialists of Georgia & Aqua Medical Spa because we share the goal of providing the best comprehensive dermatology care for patients of all ages.”

“Our experienced administrative team truly understands what is needed to meet the demanding challenges necessary to operate a successful dermatology practice,” said Chris Brooks, CEO of Dermatology Solutions Group. “We look forward to continue building a trusted partnership with Dr. Cooper and his team and we are excited he chose us to provide support for the day-to-day operations of his busy practice.” Those looking for more information can also visit their team at 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 260, Atlanta, GA 30341.

