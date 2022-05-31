UTS Online's Master Of Urban Design Prepares Professionals For A Sustainable Future

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Australia’s population has grown tremendously in the past few years, with forecasts putting it at 1.8% annually. This translates to roughly 29.3 million more people by 2027[1]. Keeping this growing population in mind, many governments are focused on developing residential neighbourhoods and, more broadly, cities that put urban design at the forefront of their efforts.

In a first for Australia, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) last year launched a local online Master of Urban Design degree. The UTS Online Master of Urban Design is for professionals who want to develop their practical design capabilities to shape the lived experience within sustainable urban environments.



“Our students come from a variety of backgrounds and work in roles such as junior architect, environmental scientist and town planner. Just about every professional can see that the future is about sustainable urban design, and our course prepares students for it,” said a representative for UTS Online.

It goes without saying that sustainable urban design can take a great deal of stress off the environment or at least minimise its impact. In the UTS Online course, students enrol in subjects where they gain a holistic understanding of environmental, legislative, economic and sustainability perspectives on urban design and development.



“We need to change the way we approach the design of the built environment if we are to address the climate crisis,” said Professor Heather MacDonald, Academic in planning and Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building at UTS.



“Urban designers who understand how natural and built systems affect each other, and who can articulate the evidence supporting their design proposals, will be more effective advocates for the sort of change cities need now.”

UTS Online delivers the Master of Urban Design entirely online with part-time study, allowing students to continue working full time while developing practical design capabilities. Through industry-informed content and studio-based projects, students will learn how to apply creative solutions that enhance the lived experience in any urban environment.

About UTS Online:

UTS is currently ranked amongst the best young universities in Australia. It is ranked number 11 globally. Its courses are designed to ensure that students receive the best possible education. The online Master of Urban Design and other courses are all delivered via an interactive and innovative platform to students who can learn in their own time. However, all students receive the support needed to ensure that they develop the required skills by the end of the course.

