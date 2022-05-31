BVS Film Productions launches new guide to shooting professional style videos with mobile devices

Shooting better video with your mobile phone

New guide helps beginners learn the best way to shoot professional video with your mobile device.

This guide will give step by step directions to beginners to help them shoot professional video with the use of their mobile devices.” — Dan Portik

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Portik, owner of Cleveland based BVS Film Productions LLC., has recently authored and published The Comprehensive Guide to Shooting Professional Video with Your Mobile Device. The Guide, now available on Amazon provides step by step directions about mobile device camera settings, lighting subjects, sound controls and much more. Also included are examples of video production dos and don’ts with details on how other production accessories can be used to create more professional appearing results along with links to equipment BVS film productions have tested and recommend for use.

“The latest mobile phones and tablets on the market today are equipped with high quality lenses and sophisticated video and photo capabilities that most novice users don’t realize how much potential they have” states Dan Portik. “When used with easy-to-remember professional photography techniques and inexpensive tripods and lights available online the results with be a dramatic step up is visual quality.”

In addition, the guide also includes a link to a bonus video tutorial and exclusive access to discounted video editing services from BVS Film Productions.

The Guide is available now at the Amazon.

