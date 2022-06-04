Equator Launches 19 Bottle, Dual Temperature Wine Refrigerator

Equator Wine Refrigerator 1956

Featuring a sleek and appealing design, this compact fridge harnesses various technologies to both cool and preserve wine.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storing an impressive 19 full-size bottles at one time, the Equator WR 1956 19 Bottle, Dual Temperature Wine Refrigerator is set to revolutionize wine storage. Equipped with 4 cubic feet of storage space, and measuring just 34 x 23.4 x 22.6 (HxWxD), the fridge can effortlessly fit into a variety of spaces. This design comes with both left and right zones, which have independent temperature controls.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with an efficient way to both store and preserve their wine for the long-haul,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our team designed this model with a powerful compressor and a state-of-the-art carbon filtration system to elevate the storage experience for avid collectors.”

The compressor used on the WR 1956 ensures consistent and even cooling. This feature is paramount when looking to chill wines for an extended period of time. Additionally, the charcoal filtration system continuously purifies the air within the beverage cooler. This ensures that no undesirable tastes damage the bottles being stored in the fridge. Further protecting the bottles being stored is the anti-UV glass used on the WR 1956’s front door.

To operate the wine refrigerator, users can select their desired temperatures for both the left and right zones using convenient touchpad controls. The temperature range for the left zone is 41F - 68F, and the range for the right zone is 36F - 50F. Having this flexibility allows individuals to perfectly chill both red and white varietals to their optimal temperatures.

An alternative use of this wine cooler is canned beverage storage. At one time, this model can chill 56 cans of beer, soda, and the like.

Other major features to highlight include an exterior LED display, interior LED lighting, auto defrost, Stainless Steel handle, ETL certification, and a secure door lock.

The Equator WR 1956 19 Bottle, Dual Temperature Wine Refrigerator comes with Equator’s one year parts and labor warranty. It is now available at an MSRP of $1,259 for purchase on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.