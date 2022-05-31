FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Public Meeting Notice: PARK(ing) Day Virtual Information Session

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to provide information on how to participate in the upcoming PARK(ing) Day event. PARK(ing) Day is scheduled for Friday, September 16, and allows for the temporary transformation of on-street parking spaces to pop-up parks. The event time has been extended three hours from previous years allowing for pop-up parks between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents, businesses, and community organizations can apply.

WHAT: PARK(ing) Day Information Session

WHEN: June 22, 2022

TIME: 12:00 to 1:00 PM

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING:

How to Join Online:

Attendee Link: rebrand.ly/rebrand.ly/ParkingDay2022

Webinar Number: 2316 558 2599

Webinar Password: June15!

How to Join via Phone:

Dial the U.S. Toll - Washington D.C. Phone Number: +1-202-860-2110

Dial the meeting's Access Code: 2316 558 2599, followed by the # key.

For more information about the project, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/parking-day-dc. If you have questions, please contact Kimberly Vacca at [email protected] or 202-905-1152.

CAN'T MAKE THE MEETING:

Materials from this meeting will be made available at ddot.dc.gov/page/parking-day-dc within 24 hours of the conclusion of the meeting.

DO YOU NEED ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Please contact Cesar Barreto at 202-671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting if you need special accommodations. If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at 202-671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

