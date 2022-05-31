Biofertilizers Market was Valued at USD 1.788 Million in 2021 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2028

The Biofertilizers market is projected to grow at a Impressive compound annual growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2028.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofertilizers Market research report provides a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the global Industry. The general size of the BIOFERTILIZERS market, in both territorial and country-wise terms, as well as piece of the pie esteems, an examination of ongoing turns of events and possible open doors, deals and cutthroat scene investigation, expected item dispatches, The markets are estimated to rise at a fast pace. It provides unbiased information about the Service Industry, enabling the client to make informed decisions that will help them achieve major business goals.



Researcher predicts the global Biofertilizers Market will grow from USD 1,788 million in 2021 to USD 3,666 million by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 percent.

The Major Players in the Biofertilizers Market include:

Biotech International Ltd

BioWorks Inc

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

FMC Corporation

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Lallemand Inc

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd

National Fertilizers Limited

Novozymes A/S

Nutramax Laboratories Inc

Pivot Bio,

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Rizobacter Argentina

T.Stanes & Company Limited,

BIOFERTILIZERS market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BIOFERTILIZERS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2022-2029.

The Biofertilizers market is segmented on :

By Product Types:

nitrogen-fixing Biofertilizers

phosphate solubilizing Biofertilizers

potassium mobilizing Biofertilizers

others

By Applications:

seed treatment

soil treatment

others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What are the challenges in future?

What are targeted audience?

What is the global sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Biofertilizers?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the BIOFERTILIZERS Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the BIOFERTILIZERS market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biofertilizers Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Biofertilizers market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of BIOFERTILIZERS along with the manufacturing process of Biofertilizers?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Biofertilizers market?

Economic impact on the BIOFERTILIZERS industry and development trend of the Biofertilizers industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the BiofertilizerS market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the BIOFERTILIZERS market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the BIOFERTILIZERS market size at the regional and country-level?

With tables and figures breaking down overall Global BIOFERTILIZERS market trends, this study gives key measurements on the condition of the business and is an important wellspring of direction and heading for organizations and people inspired by the market.

Some Points from TOC:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

· Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

· Phosphate solubilizing biofertilizers

· Potassium mobilizing biofertilizers

· Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY MICROORGANISM

· Azotobacter

· Phosphate solubilizing bacteria

· Rhizobium

· Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

· Seed treatment

· Soil treatment

· Others

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY CROP TYPE

· Fruits and vegetables

· Grains and cereals

· Oilseeds and pulses

· Others

PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES

· Biotech International Ltd.

· BioWorks Inc.

· Camson Bio Technologies Limited

· FMC Corporation

· Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

· Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

· Lallemand Inc.

· Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd

· National Fertilizers Limited

· Novozymes A/S

· Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

· Pivot Bio

· Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

· Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

· SYMBORG CORPORATE S.L.

· T.Stanes & Company Limited

· UPL Limited

