Mintly onboards Jewellery Brands and Jewellery Professionals
MUMBAI, INDIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintly is a global Internet Hiring Marketplace for Jewellery Industry, currently serving India and Middle East. It is the fastest-growing community-driven marketplace for professionals and brands in the Jewellery Industry. With a vision of making top professionals and the best jobs accessible in the Jewellery industry with a target to help professionals get an interview call within 48 hours, Mintly connects the right Jewellery talent with the right hiring manager.
Started in September 2016 as a Job Matching platform for IT, Retail, and FMCG Sectors in India, it is now pivoted to Jewellery focused hiring marketplace during COVID. It scaled up organically with the help of a Friends and Family Round of Funding. Currently, it is in the middle of the Seed/Pre-Series Round of Funding. Mintly is a 10-member team distributed across cities in India and USA. None of the employees is from a Jewellery background but passionate about buying different types of Jewellery. Its professionals/ team members are adaptable to the Work From Home model, providing a golden opportunity for married women willing to make a comeback in Industry or looking for employment.
Since Feb 2021, Mintly has successfully onboarded 700 Jewellery Brands across major cities in India such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, and Bengaluru, with a plan to expand to Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. More than 90,000 jewellery professionals are today using Mintly to find the next best career opportunity across India. Before the end of 2022, its goal is to onboard 5 lakh Jewellery Professionals across India and 3,000 Jewellery Brands who are looking to hire talent in the Industry.
The brand is focused on positioning itself into the Hiring and Training marketplace as a bootstrapped HR Tech Startup, with a set target to onboard 1M Jewellery professionals (White Collar as well as Blue Collar workers) and 10,000 Brands in the Industry in near future. Its mission is to build a Global Community of Jewellery Professionals, working for various business units such as Precious Metals- Mining, Importers, Exporters, Retailers, Design Agencies, and E-Commerce brands. It has also onboarded various Jewellery Training Institutes and various companies from Mining to D2C (Direct to Consumer) business units.
Mintly keeps a job-seeker posted about the recruiting details and the job profiles of various jewelry firms hiring currently. It also offers a multitude of blogs on various types of jewellery, jewellery courses/ education, career paths in this sector, current jewellery industry and market, etc. To know more about Mintly and its offerings, please visit at: https://www.trymintly.com/.
Veejay Ssudhan
Veejay Ssudhan
Mintly
+91 83695 64977
veejay@trymintly.com