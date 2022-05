4 Key Elements Influencing The Shape Of Learning & Development For The Enterprise

Suzanne McCall, Pinnacle Group

Thought Leader Suzanne McCall On The Future of L&D

Now that we are emerging post-pandemic, the “new normal” is about to change again.” — Suzanne McCall

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise learning and development programs are undergoing transformative change as the business world emerges from the pandemic. According to Suzanne McCall, Senior Learning and Development Consultant at Pinnacle Group, “Technology, the pandemic and the hybrid workplace environment have dramatically altered enterprise learning and development over the past two years. Now that we are emergingpost-pandemic, the “new normal” is about to change again. The L&D program of the future will be the one that adapts to the hybrid workplace culture, while achieving the corporate mission.”McCall lists four key influences on enterprise L&D concept and structure in the future:1) The work-from-home mindset is where employees have agreater role in managing their own time. Future accessibility to L&Dwill be more flexible, where engagement will be according to theemployee’s own scheduling.2) The influence of social media and its short attention span willcause smaller, more frequent learning sessions to be developed.3) The influence of “the great resignation” will make companies work harderto make each employee feel valued and connected to the enterprise.For L&D, this will result in the creation of individualized programs, incollaboration with an assigned L&D professional, to guide each employeealong a customized career and learning path.4) The influence of “the great resignation” will also enhance the valueof learning and development as an employee benefit, to be branded asan exceptional and exclusive benefit from that company. To augmentits perceived value, the employee will have more options for learningthat they can select on their own.McCall notes that the status of L&D within the organization will evolve too. She says, “As disruptive as the pandemic has been, it has shown corporate leadership the need to prioritize upskilling, reskilling and employee well-being because of the degree it contributes to the success of the enterprise.”She wouldn’t be surprised if going forward, L&D came out from under the wing of HR as its own section directed by corporate leadership.Notes McCall, “Companies that nurture a culture of education will thrive in the future.----------------------------------For nearly 20 years, Pinnacle Group has worked with a diverse roster of industries and clients in the areas of organization development, leadership development, emerging leader development, team building, communication and other transformational organizational and management education and training. Pinnacle Group provides culture-compatible training & organizational development solutions to maximize individual, team & organization performance leading to transformational change. The company is known for its custom solutions designed around each client’s unique brand, culture and messaging to provide ultimate relevance, performance and results.Pinnacle GroupWebsite: pinnaclegroupbrs.comPhone: 610-930-2120Email: info@pinnaclegroupbrs.comFollow us:Linkedin: /company/pinnaclegroupTwitter: @mypinnaclegroupFacebook: /mypinnaclegroup# # #