4 Key Elements Influencing The Shape Of Learning & Development For The Enterprise
Suzanne McCall, Pinnacle Group
Thought Leader Suzanne McCall On The Future of L&D
Now that we are emerging post-pandemic, the “new normal” is about to change again.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise learning and development programs are undergoing transformative change as the business world emerges from the pandemic. According to Suzanne McCall, Senior Learning and Development Consultant at Pinnacle Group, “Technology, the pandemic and the hybrid workplace environment have dramatically altered enterprise learning and development over the past two years. Now that we are emerging
— Suzanne McCall
post-pandemic, the “new normal” is about to change again. The L&D program of the future will be the one that adapts to the hybrid workplace culture, while achieving the corporate mission.”
McCall lists four key influences on enterprise L&D concept and structure in the future:
1) The work-from-home mindset is where employees have a
greater role in managing their own time. Future accessibility to L&D
will be more flexible, where engagement will be according to the
employee’s own scheduling.
2) The influence of social media and its short attention span will
cause smaller, more frequent learning sessions to be developed.
3) The influence of “the great resignation” will make companies work harder
to make each employee feel valued and connected to the enterprise.
For L&D, this will result in the creation of individualized programs, in
collaboration with an assigned L&D professional, to guide each employee
along a customized career and learning path.
4) The influence of “the great resignation” will also enhance the value
of learning and development as an employee benefit, to be branded as
an exceptional and exclusive benefit from that company. To augment
its perceived value, the employee will have more options for learning
that they can select on their own.
McCall notes that the status of L&D within the organization will evolve too. She says, “As disruptive as the pandemic has been, it has shown corporate leadership the need to prioritize upskilling, reskilling and employee well-being because of the degree it contributes to the success of the enterprise.”
She wouldn’t be surprised if going forward, L&D came out from under the wing of HR as its own section directed by corporate leadership.
Notes McCall, “Companies that nurture a culture of education will thrive in the future.
