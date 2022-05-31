GlobalData Plc: Hygiene Obsession Among Key Household Care Market Trends

Concerns surrounding the transmission of COVID-19 have led to an increasingly sterilized society

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The household care market saw its biggest annual growth increase between 2019 and 2020 in terms of volume and between 2020 and 2021 in terms of value. This is mostly due to the surge in demands for cleaning and sanitizing products brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19. In household care, it has become more important for products to prevent the spread of germs.



The Top Household Care Market Trends report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the top trends in the household care sector along with industry overview. It also provides insights on regional outlook and key categories.

Top Household Care Market Trends

Eco solutions

Hygiene obsession

Chemical versus natural

Redefining convenience

Home and away





The media in recent years has encouraged consumer education about sustainability. Consumers demand a more comprehensive approach with an emphasis on tackling packaging and water waste in the household sector. Today, consumers no longer accept 'greenwashing' or vague messaging from brands because they are aware of how all stages of the supply chain are impacting the planet. Companies must look beyond basic claims and show that they are really trying to improve.

Household Care Market Segmentation by Region

Africa

East Europe

MENA

Asia

Latin America

West Europe

Australasia

North America

In terms of market size, most regions are consistent between volume and value in household care. Asia has the largest market share and Africa the smallest. However, while Western Europe and North America have a smaller volume size than Latin America, they have higher value shares, suggesting these regions are more profitable for the industry. Rapid growth can be expected in the next few years in Eastern Europe and Africa as they have the highest value and volume CAGRs of any region.

Household Care Market Analysis, by Region

Household Care Market Segmentation by Category

Paper products

Dishwashing products

Bleach

General-purpose cleaners

Toilet care

Textile washing products

Air fresheners

Insecticides

Furniture and floor polishing

Shoe polish

Scouring products





The categories of paper products and textile washing (laundry care), which are heavily used by consumers, took the lion's share of the household care market value in 2021. Paper products are also forecast to be the fastest-growing category over the 2019-2023 period. Sanitizing-related categories such as bleach and general-purpose cleaners are also forecasted for high rates of growth as consumers continue to be preoccupied with disinfecting and stopping the spread of coronavirus and other germs.

Household Care Market Analysis, by Category

Leading Household Care Companies

Unilever

P&G

Henkel

Reckitt

Blueland

Kao

Swania

Roborock

Clorox





Unilever has been rolling out refillable packaging trials in UK and Australian supermarkets for brands such as Persil, Surf, and Omo. The company has similar schemes in Mexico and Pakistan but only for personal care brands. The schemes will be scaled up to include more brands and locations. Unilever says it has had a positive consumer response because the refill system is better value for money than single-use products and environmentally friendly.

Household Care Market Overview

Key Regions Africa, East Europe, MENA, Asia, Latin America, West Europe, Australasia, and North America Top Trends Eco Solutions, Hygiene Obsession, Chemical Versus Natural, Redefining Convenience, and Home and Away Key Categories Paper Products, Dishwashing Products, Bleach, General-purpose Cleaners, Toilet Care, Textile Washing Products, Air Fresheners, Insecticides, Furniture and Floor Polishing, Shoe Polish, and Scouring Products Leading Companies Unilever, P&G, Henkel, Reckitt, Blueland, Kao, Swania, Roborock, and Clorox

Household Care Market Report Scope

Key trends include hygiene obsession, sustainability, technology-driven convenience, the balance of natural and chemical formulations, and the pull between comfort and escapism.

Household care companies will have to consider how they adhere to these trends within the context of inflationary pressure, increasing ESG restrictions, and the ecommerce boom.

FAQs

Which are the key regions in the household care market?

The key regions in the household care market are Africa, East Europe, MENA, Asia, Latin America, West Europe, Australasia, and North America.

Which are the key categories in the household care market?

The key categories in the household care market are paper products, dishwashing products, bleach, general-purpose cleaners, toilet care, textile washing products, air fresheners, insecticides, furniture and floor polishing, shoe polish, and scouring products.

What are the top trends in the household care market in 2022?

The top household care market trends in 2022 are eco-solutions, hygiene obsession, chemical versus natural, redefining convenience, and home and away.

Which are the leading companies in the household care market?

The leading companies in the household care market are Unilever, P&G, Henkel, Reckitt, Blueland, Kao, Swania, Roborock, and Clorox.

