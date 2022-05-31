Luxury Watch Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Trends, Types and Size, Share Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled “ Luxury Watch Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the luxury watch market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.

Luxury Watch Introduction

There is no prescribed denotation for what is classed a luxury watch. In a general sense, luxury watches are classified as the watches which are primarily manually designed watches of remarkably superior quality along with a premium price. Contrary to quartz watches, mechanical watches are not run by a battery. By contrast, they are mechanized by a manually-operated winding or self-winding (automatic) motion. At any rate, components of the motion are handcrafted and indicate a far greater expenditure in manufacturing than industrially designed quartz watches. Watch manufacturing in Switzerland and Europe paves its way to ineluctable considerably higher costs than for a watch manufactured in Asia.

In addition to that, jewels (diamonds, rubies, and many more) and precious metals (gold, silver, platinum) assure a more precious quality and substantially enhance the value of a luxury watch. Just as importantly, the leading manufacturers of the market also restrict production volumes to establish a paucity on the market, which is a significant factor in attaining the premium price. And thus, extraordinarily well-known and second-hand paragons, which are from now on manufactured in present times, achieve market prices that are considerably above the original purchase price. The growing demand for luxurious products among the population all across the world is primarily projected to drive the market growth over the coming years.

Luxury Watch Market Segmentation

The global luxury watch market is segmented on the basis of type, gender type, distribution channel, and region

By Type

Analogue Watch

Digital Watch

By Gender Type

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Specialist Retailers

Exclusive Showrooms

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Luxury Watch Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Luxury Watch market are:

RADO WATCH CO. LTD.

ROLEX SA

Burberry Limited

OMEGA SA

Festina

Ulysse Nardin

LVMH

Richemont

TITAN LTD.

KERING

The Swatch Group Ltd

Fossil Group, Inc.

Seiko Watch Corporation

Apple Inc.

CHANEL International B.V.

Audemars Piguet

Le Brassus

Chopard

PATEK PHILIPPE SA

Breitling

Bulgari S.p.A.,

