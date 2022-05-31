Luxury Watch Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Trends, Types and Size, Share Forecast to 2030
Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled "Luxury Watch Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the luxury watch market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.
Luxury Watch Introduction
There is no prescribed denotation for what is classed a luxury watch. In a general sense, luxury watches are classified as the watches which are primarily manually designed watches of remarkably superior quality along with a premium price. Contrary to quartz watches, mechanical watches are not run by a battery. By contrast, they are mechanized by a manually-operated winding or self-winding (automatic) motion. At any rate, components of the motion are handcrafted and indicate a far greater expenditure in manufacturing than industrially designed quartz watches. Watch manufacturing in Switzerland and Europe paves its way to ineluctable considerably higher costs than for a watch manufactured in Asia.
In addition to that, jewels (diamonds, rubies, and many more) and precious metals (gold, silver, platinum) assure a more precious quality and substantially enhance the value of a luxury watch. Just as importantly, the leading manufacturers of the market also restrict production volumes to establish a paucity on the market, which is a significant factor in attaining the premium price. And thus, extraordinarily well-known and second-hand paragons, which are from now on manufactured in present times, achieve market prices that are considerably above the original purchase price. The growing demand for luxurious products among the population all across the world is primarily projected to drive the market growth over the coming years.
Luxury Watch Market Segmentation
The global luxury watch market is segmented on the basis of type, gender type, distribution channel, and region
By Type
Analogue Watch
Digital Watch
By Gender Type
Men
Women
Unisex
By Distribution Channel
Internet Retailing
Departmental Stores
Specialist Retailers
Exclusive Showrooms
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Luxury Watch Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Luxury Watch market are:
RADO WATCH CO. LTD.
ROLEX SA
Burberry Limited
OMEGA SA
Festina
Ulysse Nardin
LVMH
Richemont
TITAN LTD.
KERING
The Swatch Group Ltd
Fossil Group, Inc.
Seiko Watch Corporation
Apple Inc.
CHANEL International B.V.
Audemars Piguet
Le Brassus
Chopard
PATEK PHILIPPE SA
Breitling
Bulgari S.p.A.,
