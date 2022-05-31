GlobalData Plc: South Korea Among High Potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific Skincare Market

The Asia-Pacific skincare market size was valued at $76.82 billion in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skincare market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The manufacturers’ efforts to establish a strong ecommerce platform during the COVID-19 crisis is identified as one of the major drivers fueling the skincare market growth in the Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific skincare market research report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Country

South Korea

Vietnam

Indonesia

Philippines

Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to their large market sizes, projected increases in value growth rates, and per capita value growth levels. Among the high-potential countries, South Korea held the largest value share in 2021.

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Category

Body care

Depilatories

Facial care

Hand care

Make-up remover





Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Categories

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

E-retailers

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Health & beauty stores

Department stores

Pharmacies/drug stores

Others

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Pack Material

Rigid plastics

Flexible packaging

Glass

Paper & board

Rigid metal





Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Pack Material

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific Skincare Market

L’Oréal S.A.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Amorepacific Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Unilever





Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, By Companies

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $76.82 billion CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Countries South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines Key Categories Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover Key Distribution Channels E-Retailers, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, Department Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, and Others Key Pack Materials Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging, Glass, Paper & Board, and Rigid Metal Leading Companies L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, Amorepacific Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific skincare sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes an analysis of the following –

Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various skincare categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides

Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Country deep-dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling skincare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector and insights.

Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific skincare sector in 2021. It covers e-retailers, department stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others, which include parapharmacies/drug stores, convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare.

Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific skincare sector.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

