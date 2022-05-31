Injured Hiker Assisted off Mount Major

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 31, 2022

Alton, NH – On May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker who was in need of assistance on Mt. Major in Alton.

On the scene Conservation Officers, Alton Fire Department, and Gilmanton Fire Department were able to utilize UTV’s to reach the injured hiker near the summit. The injured party, identified as Kelley Hayes, 41, of Nashua, NH, was hiking with family when she took faltered on the trail and suffered an injury that left her unable to hike out under her own power. Hayes was taken to the trail head by UTV and transferred by ambulance to Laconia Hospital. Hikers should always familiarize themselves with the area they are hiking and have a map for reference in case emergencies arise.