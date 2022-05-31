Razors and Blades Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 4372.7 Mn During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Razor blade is a thin sharp piece of metal (carbon steel/stainless steel) that is put in a safety razor and used for shaving or removing hair from face and other body parts. Traditionally, razor blades were used along with a safety razor by men across the globe to remove facial hair. It gained immense popularity as it provides effortless and close shave with minimal irritation.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the razor and blades market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3267.26 Mn in 2022. Sales of razor and blades are expected to surge as the healthy CAGR of over 3.0% through 2032.



Technological advancements in the razor blades market are expected to enable greater manufacturing and output. Manufacturers are obtaining technological innovations that will enable them to improve production of blades by allowing them to send them (to blades) to an assembler.

One of the significant reasons boosting the global razor blade industry is due to growing focus on home grooming. Individuals are taking care of themselves independently these days, rather than in the past, which is leading to higher sales in razors.

Additionally, the transportation and labour costs and reinforcement of energy-efficient technology will contribute to the growth of the global market for razor and blades. As the worldwide market for body hair removal aids expands, revenue from women's hair removal products surges.

Men's razor and blades have unique design elements to ensure client satisfaction. Brands are working towards 100% customer satisfaction. The potential loss of brand loyalty and esteem is a risk for the worldwide razor blade business.

Double-edge (DE) razor blades are brought more frequently than single-edge (SE) razor blades in terms of segmentation. This is because of the ease and safety of DE razors, as well as the variety of blade options. Across the forecast period, DE razor blade sales are projected to increase as more consumers take advantage of the item.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14794

Key Takeaways from the Razors & Blades Market Study:

· Based on product type, double edge segment will witness fastest growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

· In terms of material, stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the global razor & blades market.

· Online retailers segment will gain traction over the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of e-commerce industry

· China is expected to spearhead the growth in East Asia razor and blades market through 2022 & beyond

· India will dominate the South Asia razor and blades market over the forecast period (2022-2032)

“Rapid urbanisation, improved personal hygiene, greater population density, and the proliferation of transportation networks are triggering a rise in demand for razor blades.”- FMI Analyst said.

Who is winning?

Participants in the worldwide razor blades market have leveraged the use of product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand consumer base and strengthen sales. To draw in

prospective patrons, manufacturers have attempted to employ innovative promotional techniques, marketing, and product debuts.

Major players in the razors and blades products market are Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Dorco, Ltd., Societe, Oscar Razor, Feather Safety Razor Ltd., Harry s INC, Phillips, Wahl Clipper, Dollar Shave Club INC among others.

Global Razors and Blades by Category

By Product Type:

Double Edge.

Single Edge

By Material Type:

Carbon steel

Stainless Steel

By Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium





By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Drug & Pharma

Other Sales Channel





Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14794

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Winning Themes

3.3. Key Product Development Trends

3.4. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.5. Certifications (Organic)

3.6. Import/Export Regulations

4. Global Razors and Blades Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Razors and Blades Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Price Range

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Razors and Blades Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

TOC Continue…

Get Discount on the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-14794

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Battery Operated Lights Market : The battery operated lights market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 101.5 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 300 Bn by 2032.

Glyceryl Caprylate Market : The glyceryl caprylate market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Biotin Supplements Market : The biotin supplements market is likely to record a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.06 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.85 Bn by 2032.

Atelocollagen Market : The atelocollagen market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.8 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 14 Bn by 2032.

Clip-On Headphones Market : The clip-on headphones market is projected to register a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, up from US$ 70 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 392 Bn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/razors-and-blades-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs