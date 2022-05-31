The Law Offices of Bitman O’Brien and Morat PLLC Welcomes New Partner James Talley

The Law Offices of Bitman O'Brien & Morat PLLC announce the expansion of their Orlando legal team with the addition of James Talley as the newest partner.

With Jim's diverse background and over 40 years in the legal field, he is a "Bet-The-Company" trial attorney and we are honored to have him join us as a partner at our firm.” — Ronnie Bitman, Managing Partner

Jim has over 40 years of working in the legal field, his areas of legal experience and expertise include construction-related disputes; ownership disputes within business entities; real property litigation; contract litigation; business tort disputes including fraud and misrepresentation claims; intellectual property disputes; franchise disputes; and other special and unique business disputes. Mr. Talley has practiced law for over 4 decades and has resolved matters by way of jury trials, non-jury trials, arbitration, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution procedures. Jim’s focus is to achieve the best “bottom line” result for his client and their unique situation.

This announcement from Bitman O'Brien & Morat PLLC on their firm's expansion comes less than 3 months after their announcement of the onboarding of three other new attorneys to the firm, Wendy Griffith, Judah Solomon, and Madison Reeber.

Jim Talley's response to joining Bitman Law, "Even with over 4 decades working in law, I still understand that no two cases are precisely the same and the approach for each case must be customized for the individual case and client, regardless of the similarities to past lawsuits. That is not only my goal as an attorney but my mission here at Bitman Law".

