This Virtual Educator Program Helps Crafters Work From Home With New Crafting and Teaching Skills
Consistently valuing education, Altenew is over 5 years strong with the first-of-its-kind paper crafting virtual educator program.
AECP is for people who want to learn the essentials of crafting... People have found solace in the program through crafting, hosting workshops, and making friends who they have never met!”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew has been helping crafters specialize in their craft while rediscovering their love of crafting and spreading that love through the art of teaching. The Altenew Educator Certification Program (AECP) is a formal educational platform that allows crafters of all skill levels to achieve their crafting goals. Whether they simply want to improve their craft for their personal hobby or achieve expert level certification to develop their own crafting career, hundreds of crafters have been able to benefit from this program.
— Erum Tasneem, Altenew Educator Certification Program Coordinator
AECP consists of a set of classes based on several crafting techniques that are beneficial for both novice and experienced crafters. This program helps crafters improve their paper crafting skills, master new techniques, and redefine the way they learn.
Crafters who enroll in this program enjoy numerous perks and benefits including marketing efforts for the Certified Educators’ independent workshops. Altenew hosts a dedicated website page for upcoming workshops and publicizes the workshops via email and social media. Many Educators also enjoy special discounts on select products and the opportunity for prizes for their independent workshops.
As a special treat, Educators participate in fun virtual Craft Your Life Retreats six times a year along with mini-retreats in between. In addition, Educators enjoy more publicity through personal invitations to Altenew blog hops and Instagram hops, as well as the eligibility to be invited to join Altenew’s exclusive release blog hops, monthly releases, and/or subscription releases. Many Educators go on to teach classes in upcoming Altenew Academy online classes, as well.
Shared Erum Tasneem, Altenew Coordinator, “AECP is for people who want to learn the essentials of crafting in the most professional manner. We have participants with all levels of experience and everyone learns something new and those who are experienced try to step-up the projects and bring something new to the table. I have seen our participants grow immensely during the entire program. I often tell them to compare their initial projects to the ones they submitted at the end. It just shows how far they have come.
“When people join AECP, they not only enhance their skills but also become part of a community of like-minded people who enjoy crafting, and most of all, love Altenew. People have found solace in the program through crafting, hosting workshops, and making friends who they have never met!
“I wish programs like these were around 15 years ago. I would have been the first one to sign up! But AECP is one of its kind.”
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
The Perks of Becoming a Certified Altenew Educator