Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks for Foreign Affairs Centennial

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver virtual remarks at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Foreign Affairs Magazine, in the first discussion of its centennial event series celebrating the magazine’s one-hundredth anniversary, will host Secretary Blinken.

Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept .

For more information, please contact the Office of Press Operations at EventsandTravel@state.gov.