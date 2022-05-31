With 22.5% CAGR, Chatbot Market To Be Worth USD 1953.3 Million in 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Chatbot Market size is projected to reach USD 1,953.3 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 22.5% during forecast period; Presence of Large Companies in North America to Facilitate Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chatbot market size is expected to witness astounding growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 22.5% between 2020 and 2027. Additionally, the market was worth USD 396.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,953.3 million by 2027. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “Chatbot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” Increasing adoption of technology such as the artificial intelligence (AI) system by the SMEs and innovative product development is anticipated to be the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2020 – Solvvy Inc. launched its Conversational Concierge, a Next-Gen Chatbot Platform. This platform assists large enterprises to effortlessly provide intelligent, customization, and on-brand support and services to their users across channels.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chatbot-market-104673





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 22.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 1953.3 Million Base Year 2019 Chatbot Market Size in 2019 USD 396.2 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography Chatbot Market Growth Drivers Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Rising Number of SMEs to Drive Market Growth Significant Conversational Gaps and Security Breaches to Hamper Growth





The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast an unprecedented effect on several businesses across industries. While some industries are experiencing significant loss owing to the lockdown announced by the federal governments globally, collective efforts from the government and the industries will ensure that the testing times may soon pass away.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of the coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chatbot-market-104673





What does the Report Provide?

The cryptocurrency market report offers in depth analysis of various factors, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis of different regions. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that contribute in boosting the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Innovation to Augur Growth

The emergence of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is increasing the demand for advanced chatbots. Additionally, cloud-based chatbots are helping companies to increase maximum customer interaction and overall productivity. Increasing adoption of such advanced software applications by the companies is expected to drive the global chatbot market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, according to a report by the Oracle Corporation, about 80% of large and SMEs are presently using or planning to adopt advanced services by the end of 2020.

Companies Lend a Helping Hand amid COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a total standstill of several businesses across the globe. The government agencies with the help of companies are striving to get back on track the limping economy by proposing several economic packages. However, the widespread chaos has put a glimmer of hope on the chatbots in the healthcare segment. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for chatbots as two technology companies, Infermedica and LiveChat Software have come forward to launch this technology that identifies coronavirus symptoms in the patients and further advises the patients to seek medical assistance.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, and software. By type, it is divided into bitcoin, ether, litecoin, ripple, ether classic, and others. By end-use, it is divided into trading, E-commerce and retail, peer-to-peer payment, and remittance.

Based on end use, the trading segment held the cryptocurrency market share of 42.8% in 2020, because it focuses on crypto solutions that are used for trading such as Pionex, Cryptohopper, Bitsgap, Coinrule, and others.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chatbot-market-104673





Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Players in North America to Bolster Growth

Among the regions, the market in North America was worth USD 156.7 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest global chatbot market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of large companies such as IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others. Furthermore, high investments by the companies in developing advanced bots to facilitate their business operation will aid the market growth in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to witness steady growth for the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investment by the government and private players to adopt these services to ensure efficient customer engagement activities between 2020 and 2027.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Google LLC (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Yellow Messenger (India)

Labiba for Artificial Intelligence LLC (Dubai)

Gupshup (US)

SmartBots (US)

Aivo (Argentina)





Quick Buy - Chatbot Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104673





Major Table of Contents:

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Chatbot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Platform/SDK Kit Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Application (Value) Website Contact Centers Social Media Mobile Application By Industry (Value) BFSI Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail and ecommerce Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Media and Entertainment Healthcare Others (Government and Education) By Region (Value) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Chatbot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Platform/SDK Kit Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Application (Value) Website Contact Centers Social Media Mobile Application By Industry (Value) BFSI Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Retail and ecommerce Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Media and Entertainment Healthcare Others (Government and Education) By Country (Value) United States (By Application) Canada (By Application)



TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245