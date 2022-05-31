COVID-19 Daily Update 5-31-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 31, 2022, there are currently 2,184 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,948 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 107-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Barbour County, and a 92-year old female from Hampshire County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (162), Boone (18), Braxton (4), Brooke (16), Cabell (122), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (4), Fayette (54), Gilmer (2), Grant (8), Greenbrier (37), Hampshire (7), Hancock (36), Hardy (10), Harrison (106), Jackson (15), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (267), Lewis (37), Lincoln (14), Logan (47), Marion (89), Marshall (37), Mason (50), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (37), Mingo (16), Monongalia (137), Monroe (19), Morgan (10), Nicholas (56), Ohio (72), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (18), Putnam (62), Raleigh (106), Randolph (32), Ritchie (6), Roane (16), Summers (11), Taylor (24), Tucker (1), Tyler (5), Upshur (41), Wayne (43), Webster (5), Wetzel (22), Wirt (6), Wood (59), Wyoming (34). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate free COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.​