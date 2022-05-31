Injured Hiker Rescued from Monadnock State Park

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

May 31, 2022

Jaffrey, NH – On Sunday, May 29, at approximately 12:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid Dispatch about an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park. While hiking the White Dot Trail just above the intersection with the White Cross Trail, Sharon Milinsky, 71, of Newton, MA fell approximately 20 feet and suffered serious injuries to one side of her body. Milinsky also lost consciousness for a significant amount of time because of the fall. Mountain Patrol Rangers with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources reached Milinsky a short time later and began providing aid. At 1:27 p.m., the decision was made to request a medical helicopter transport based on the severity of Milinski’s injuries and her proximity to the summit. A Conservation Officer, Mountain Patrol Rangers, and Good Samaritans carried Milinsky in a litter a short distance to a landing zone just below the summit. A Boston Med Flight helicopter arrived at 2:06 p.m. and transported Milinsky to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Always plan for the unexpected. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.