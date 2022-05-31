Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,022 in the last 365 days.

Benin - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Benin secures funds to improve national fibre network

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Benin-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


These networks also account for most voice calls and data traffic.

MTN Benin and Moovhave operated a duopoly in the mobile sector since 2018, when other players in the market failed. Following the end of one of these, Libercom (once a subsidiary of Bénin Télécoms), the government transferred the former assets of Bénin Télécoms Infrastructures to the state-owned infrastructure company SBIN.

In early 2020, the government directed that SBIN should enter the mobile sector, partly making up for the loss of Libercom. The move redefined the role of SBIN within a restructured telecom market. A process to offer fourth new licence was started in mid-2021. The new network operator must have experience in telecoms and must also be independent of MTN Group and Etisalat/Maroc Telecom, the owners of the current active MNOs.

Key developments:

  • Sonatel granted five-year contract to manage the infrastructure provider SBIN and develop mobile services;
  • Government levies 5% tax on m-money services;
  • Government initiates process to licence a new MNO, secures $40 million loan to begin a fibre network project covering four departments;
  • Government launches a national interoperability platform for its smart government (Smart Gouv) program;
  • MTN Benin extends managed services partnership with Ericsson;
  • Orange commissions new connection from the ACE submarine cable, connecting Benin with Tenerife;
  • Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2021, telcos' operating data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


MTN, Moov (Telecel), Libercom, BBCom (Bell Benin), Glo Mobile (Globacom), be.Telecoms (Bénin Télécoms, formerly OPT), Kanakoo (BeninNet), Isocel, EIT, FirstNet, Arts Bobo, Sobiex Informatique, Global Trading Agency, Afripa Telecom, Thuraya, Nitel, Suburban Telecom, CEB.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Benin-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Benin - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.