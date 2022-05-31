Submit Release
Rural public transit expands to north shore communities

CANADA, May 31 - New public transit routes along Prince Edward Island’s north shore will support Island tourism operators and employees this summer. 

Two routes – one from Summerside and one from Charlottetown – will each provide four round trips daily, seven days a week. 

“As north shore tourism operators prepare to welcome visitors this summer, the cost of travel has had a significant impact on the availability of staff. These new routes will help with the cost of travel for employees and support a busy and successful tourism season while reducing transportation emissions. Public transit is a safe, reliable and affordable way for Islanders, and tourists, to travel and we hope that this service will help meet the needs of everyone this summer.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

The north shore transit route will operate for the months of July and August and include stops in the following communities: Kensington, Stanley Bridge, Cavendish, North Rustico, Oyster Bed and Winsloe. Full schedules will be available in mid-June. 

“The addition of public transit will be welcome news for both employees and employers within our community, as well as visitors to the region,” said Matthew Jelley, Mayor of the Resort Municipality. “I would like to thank Minister Aylward and the Province of Prince Edward Island for this announcement. We are especially pleased to see service to both Summerside and Charlottetown.”

Monthly transit passes are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students until September 30, 2022. Public transportation is free for children and students K-12. 

For more information on routes and booking, visit Transit PEI.

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

