CMTrading opens new Abuja office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lagos, 31 May 2022 – CMTrading Nigeria, recent winner of Nigeria's Best Financial Broker, is expanding its Nigerian footprint and opening a new office in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Tope Ijibadejo, CMTrading’s Nigeria Region Manager, discusses the expansion and its potential benefits to clients and partners in Nigeria’s northern regions.
Having already established a strong presence in Nigeria, what is the next “goalpost” as you open the new office?
“Our office in Lagos, the southwestern part of Nigeria, has experienced great success in expanding the brand and bringing trading to more Nigerian people. Extending our reach into northern Nigeria will allow us to offer new and existing clients and partners more face-to-face educational events to spread awareness about the benefits of trading. It will also serve as an important touchpoint with our partners, who we will now be able to engage with personally.”
What do you hope to offer the Nigerian public with the new base in Abuja?
“The goal of the Abuja office is primarily to bring financial education to our clients. We will have an educational centre where our clients get top-notch trading education from experts. We are also using it as a touchpoint for our referral partners, who generate passive income by referring new traders to us and looking to expand our partnership programme in the area.
In terms of location, what makes the new office ideal?
“Abuja is the capital of Nigeria, and we haven’t had a local presence in northern Nigeria to date. There is incredible potential in the region to let people know about all the opportunities that exist in trading to generate income. We also want to show our northern clients and partners that we value them and are making it possible for them to engage with us on a more personal level.”
How many staff members will operate from the premises?
“Currently, we have eight staff members working out of the Abuja branch, but we expect to expand on all fronts – customer service, training, retention agents and brokers.”
Why should Nigerian traders choose CMTrading?
“CMTrading is an award-winning brokerage that offers trading opportunities and education in forex trading, stock trading, CFD Trading and Bitcoin trading. CMTrading is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Financial Services Authority. The company is a respected brokerage with over one million registered clients on its books. We provide a regulated, safe trading environment and are singularly focused on educating everyday people about trading opportunities.”
The CMTrading Abuja office officially opens on 1 June 2022 at Plot 104, Apartment 4, Emmanuel Adiele Street| Off Mike Akhigbe Street | Jabi- FCT. For more information, contact +234 700 123 5348. For international enquiries, contact +44 161 388 3321.
Follow CMTrading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
CMTrading is the brand name of Global Capital Markets Trading Ltd (A Seychelles company, company no. 104785)
Follow CMTrading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
