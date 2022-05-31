Renal Denervation Market to Reach USD 4743.13 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 40.7%. Rise in the Cases of Hypertension and CHF to Drive the Market

Research analysts of Strategic Market Research delineated that Renal Denervation Market was worth USD 156 Million in 2020 & is forecasted to reach a remarkable landmark of nearly USD 4743.13 Million in 2030 with a CAGR of 40.7%. Rising cases of therapy-resistant hypertension, healthcare infrastructure improvement in emerging economies, rise in usage of the Radiofrequency Ablation, and the increasing cases of CHF (Congestive heart failure) drive the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDN or Renal denervation is a minimally invasive procedure to treat resistant hypertension. This procedure implements Radiofrequency Ablation to destroy the damaged tissues in the renal arteries to prevent cardiac blockage. This procedure causes a reduction in neural activity, which in turn decreases blood pressure. The key factors that are boosting the growth of the Global Renal denervation Market are the rise in the number of cases of hypertension, the increasing usage of the Radiofrequency Ablation and endovascular catheter, the continuous rise in the number of cases of CHF (Congestive heart failure), & atrial fibrillation. In terms of Technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment held the most significant market share of around 78.15% in 2020. Based on region, North America held the largest share with nearly 67.28% of the entire market. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region witnessed the fastest growth rate with a burgeoning CAGR from 2020 to 2030.







The report featured by Strategic Market Research on the Renal Denervation Market is segmented based on:

Technology

Radiofrequency Ablation

Micro-Infusion

Ultrasound





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 40.7% 2030 Value Projection 4743.13 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 156 million Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Ablative Solutions Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Cardiotonic Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc, ReCor Medical, Inc, Renal Dynamics Limited, Terumo corporation Leading SegmentBased on technology Radiofrequency Leading Region Europe Segments covered By Technology and By Region



Rise in the cases of Hypertension increasing cases of CHF (Congestive heart failure), use of Radiofrequency Ablation





Some of the essential factors driving the Market Growth:

One of the major reasons responsible for the propulsion of the market is the continuous rise in hypertension cases across the globe. As per Medscape, approximately 26% of the global population (i.e., around 972 million people) have hypertension, & the prevalence is expected to increase up to 29% by 2025. · Apart from the rise in hypertension cases, the growing usage of the endovascular catheters, Radiofrequency Ablation & the continuous rise in the number of cases of Congestive heart failures are driving the market growth extensively. As per Cleveland Clinic, around six million Americans suffer from cognitive heart failure, & more than 870k people are diagnosed with cardiac failure each year. Heart failure (congestive heart failure) is also one of the leading causes of hospitalization among people who are older than 65.





In terms of Technology, the Radiofrequency Ablation segment held the highest proportion of market share.

The market is segregated into Radiofrequency Ablation, Micro-Infusion, & Ultrasound in terms of technology. The radiofrequency ablation segment dominated the market with the highest share of around 78.15 %. Radiofrequency Ablation has many advantages like safety, time efficiency, etc. Moreover, Radiofrequency Ablation is a one-time procedure valid for at least two years to treat hypertension. All these factors are driving the growth of this segment efficiently. As per a research study, radiofrequency ablation is (70 to 80) % effective in people who have critical nerve blocks. Also, if a patient-level of relief is minimal after undergoing the radiofrequency ablation treatments, then it can be repeated after two or three weeks.





Europe held the largest proportion of market share during the forecasted period.

Based on Region, ‘’Europe” dominated the market comprehensively with a share of around 65.58% in 2020. This can be primarily attributed to the rise of government funding for increasing R&D activities & the continuously increasing cases of hypertension in the region. According to a research study, more than 40% of the Europeans over the age of 25 suffer from hypertension, & 10% of those possess medication-resistant hypertension (RHT). In 2020, the prevalence of hypertension was highest in Germany (around 55%), followed by Finland (nearly 49%), Spain (approximately 47%), England (around 42%), Sweden (about 38%), & Italy (nearly 38%).

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period because of the rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, & other lifestyle diseases. As per Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, around 60% of diabetes patients live in Asia, out of which 113.9 million adults have diabetes in China, which constitutes around 11.6% of the total adult population.





List of pertinent players existing in the Renal Denervation Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Ablative Solutions, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Cardiotonic Ltd

Mercator MedSystems, Inc

ReCor Medical, Inc

Terumo Corporation

Renal Dynamics Limited





Recent Developments:

On April 4th, 2022, Medtronic completed its Spyral HTN-ON MED trial testing on the RDN (Renal denervation) catheter system. This system delivers radiofrequency energy to the overactive nerves responsible for causing high blood pressure. The test results revealed that the RDN catheter system demonstrated durable and clinically significant BP reductions throughout the trial period of three years for patients on medication.





On October 6th, 2021, ReCor Medical successfully launched the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation for the Treatment of Hypertension in the European Union. The Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System is an ultrasound-based catheter integrated with a distal balloon that acts as a coolant for protecting the renal arterial wall. At present, this system is widely available in Deutschland.





On February 20th, 2020, Ablative Solutions, Inc announced the six-month results of the Peregrine Post-Market Study Trial. Results from this trial showed that the conduction of the renal denervation procedure through the Peregrine Catheter & alcohol as a neurolytic agent is 100% safe and effective for lowering the BP levels in patients.









