Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry and Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Sweden

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Sweden June 1-3 to lead the U.S. delegation to Stockholm+50, convened by the United Nations General Assembly in Stockholm, Sweden.  He will be joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina, who will travel to Sweden May 31-June 4.

Stockholm+50 will commemorate the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrate 50 years of global environmental action under the theme “Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity.” At the conference, Secretary Kerry and Assistant Secretary Medina will engage with government counterparts, private sector actors, and civil society partners to advance efforts related to sustainable development, environmental protection, and nature conservation.

Secretary Kerry will also participate in the LeadIT Industry Transition Dialogue on June 1 to discuss low-carbon pathways on the road to net-zero in heavy industry.

For press inquiries, contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

