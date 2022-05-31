LEADING ADVOCATE OF GENDER DIVERSITY, WOMEN IN THE BOARDROOM®, JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Women in the Boardroom® members to be guided to earn credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
I knew right away that this would be a great fit for Women in the Boardroom®. We've already received comments from our members attending the courses, excited about the quality and program content. ”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Women in the Boardroom®, an international network of board members and executives dedicated to fostering gender diversity within the corporate sphere, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner.
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs and custom programs using our materials to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
This relationship will enhance the credentials of Women in the Boardroom® members through earning DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation. In addition, the DCRO Institute will continue to provide content and leadership during Women in the Boardroom® events like the recently held Board Assembly.
"Sheila Ronning's vision for how to empower women to serve in important roles in the boardroom dates back to 2002," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She's led the development of a powerful and important network to advance gender diversity. We are thrilled to add our programs to her efforts to bring highly talented women to serve in the boardroom," he continued.
“When I got the call from David to partner with the DCRO Institute, I knew right away that this would be a great fit for Women in the Boardroom®,” said Sheila Ronning, CEO and Founder of Women in the Boardroom®. “We've already received comments from our members attending his courses, excited about the quality and program content. We can't wait to see what's ahead for our partnership,” she continued.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Women in the Boardroom® - Since 2002, Women in the Boardroom® have been the experts that help women get their seat at the table. With nearly 60% of VIP Members serving on corporate boards, our proven process provides a customized step-by-step approach to getting on your 1st, 2nd, or 3rd corporate board. This includes exclusive programs such as our Matchmaking Program®, Annual Board Assembly, and proven networking process. Our process works!
