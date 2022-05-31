Nick Caster and Dani Felt Join Forces as NC1 Agency

Nick Caster & Dani Felt NC1 Agency NC1 Agency Dani Felt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two brilliant minds have come together to create a lasting impact on global brands and the music industry. NC1 Agency founder and CEO Nick Caster is joining forces with celebrity artist coach Dani Felt to add value and elevate the experiences of their clients. Their collaboration also promotes women’s leadership in music, a bold move that is expected to redefine the way things are done in the music business.

Dani Felt has an impressive track record of achievements in the music business. She is the founder of Music Industry Mastery and was a singer-songwriter before she became an artist empowerment coach helping aspiring singers brave the challenges in the industry. At present, she offers a customized artist experience, creating tailor-fit services that will meet the unique needs of her clients. Interestingly, she has the unique ability to combine musician coaching with creative consulting.

With over a decade of unmatched experience in the music industry, Dani is able to easily craft personalized strategies to help up-and-coming achieve growth as they progress in the business. Her distinct and remarkable programs highlight the varied insights of expert consultants and creatives she has had the privilege of working with for the past ten years.

Empowering artists to withstand the pressures and challenges of the music business are some of the things she focuses on. She also makes sure that they are not just about standing out but also about flourishing in a healthy and productive manner. Additionally, she teaches them to value authenticity and to never be afraid to compose and create new songs on their own. “We are there to perfect your performance and manifest your mindset to drive your music career forward,” Dani explained.

While Dani is currently based in Nashville, she was originally from Philadelphia. As an indie-pop artist, she has been recognized for her passion and artistry across the country. Critics are quite fond of her and her creative works, enough to generate high praises from them published in Medium Magazine, Nashville.com, and Girl Boss, among others. They also highlighted how she managed to stand out in an industry that normally looks upon male executives for inspiration and direction.

Over the past few years, she has managed to gain the respect of music executives across the country by simply showing how passionate, committed, and driven she is to succeed. She manages to provide fresh solutions and perspectives concerning problems that seem common in the business. She keeps a keen eye on trends that continue to be relevant to her clients.

Nick is confident that this timely and exciting collaboration with Dani will go a long way for their future clients who aspire to make a name for themselves in the music industry. Dani is an excellent addition to NC1, which is considered the industry leader in creative strategies for the development of emerging markets. The company specializes in artist development, Google PPC, results-driven marketing, branding and identity, video services, content creation, and social media marketing.

With these two powerhouses coming together, nothing can stand in their way. The music industry can expect extraordinary approaches to rise from this exciting partnership.