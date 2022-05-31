Children's summer camps as a way of educating a child
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 5.8 million young childrens from over the world will have a rest in 45,300 domestic camps of various types during the summer holidays of 2021.
Such popularity of children's camps can be easily explained by the fact that today they offer, in addition to the traditional carefree vacation, the development of the strengths of the child and his talent, the direction of children's energy in the right direction. We are talking about the so-called specialized camps, which today are many anywhere in the world. Article was provided by our partners https://maker.sg/.
Motivation
Summer camp for a child is a new and original adventure. We have already talked about children's sports camps. Now let's focus on the profile rest.
Given the huge variety of destinations and topics, choosing a specialized camp is not always so simple.
You often ask your child, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”. Try to narrow down the options. Would your child like to do something familiar or try something new? Which direction is he more interested in: scientific, creative, technological, or maybe he would like to spend time caring for plants or animals?
If your child is into computers, offer an IT or robotics summer camp. Music – A music-focused camp can be a good option.
Summer camp is also a great opportunity for your child to try new things. Ask if there's anything new the youngster would like to try, whether it's car racing, archery, or farming. Find out what they would like to do, and then you will have starting points from which to start your search.
Once you have a rough idea of a destination and have found various options, choose the top three and ask your child where they would like to go. Avoid offering a large number of options - at this age, children still do not know how to quickly and correctly process large amounts of information, taking into account all the pros and cons. It is quite possible that you will stumble upon a negative state of overflow, do not be afraid of it, do not rush things and do not demand an immediate decision, let yourself and the young person calmly “digest” the received data within one or two days.
What are specialized camps
The main advantage of specialized summer camps is the availability of detailed and understandable training programs. In their absence, this is an ordinary resting place of a general orientation. Be sure to read them, evaluate and show the child.
From the number of directions and programs offered, the eyes simply run up. Chess, robotics, Orthodox, vegetarian, intellectual, language, scientific and many other camps are already functioning and accepting children from all over the world. We have selected the most popular destinations and are ready to tell you about some of their representatives that will brighten up your child's summer holidays.
Technology camps
What is the most demanded and promising specialty today? I don’t know what first came to your mind, but personally, when I come across this question, I answer: “Programming and everything connected with it.” Demand and competition for brains is growing every year, and the Google office in California already offers its employees a free schedule and low-alcohol drinks for lunch. And this is not the limit, believe me. Therefore, if your child is craving for modern technology, feel free to send him to one of the camps listed below.
In this case, we will be happy to advise you on a great option for your child's vacation - summer camp in Singapore “Maker”. If your child is interested in robotics, likes to invent interesting things, then this camp is perfect for him!
The camp is in a very convenient location. We have several locations, namely: center, east, west and NOVENA. Our camp is open from 9 am to 4 pm. If you need a bus for transfer, we can provide it upon personal request.
What's the price?
The cost of staying in the camp is exactly 630 SGD. This price will include all the materials that the child will work with, lunches, snacks, as well as a branded t-shirt! In our camp, children will program, design, and learn interesting scientific things. Camp in Singapore, this is what your child needs this summer! We recommend it!
Science Camps
Science is the engine of progress, which works only by filling the huge scientific machine with fresh fuel in the person of young scientists. If your child gravitates towards learning different sciences, then check out the summer vacation options below. There he will be able to expand his knowledge and in the future, perhaps, he will be awarded the Nobel Prize.
Space Camp - the so-called "space" camp, which is located in the Turkish Gaziemir district of the province of Izmir and is recognized as a scientific institution. In it, children study astronomy, exact sciences and other disciplines related to astronautics, as well as undergo training on appropriate simulators (for example, “centrifuge”). The cost of the program for 6 days in this high-tech camp is $ 720.
Science Camp FLS is a science camp in Cookville, USA. The very place where you can get valuable knowledge in the field of alternative energy, robotics and manufacturing. All classes are taught by Tennessee Tech Univeristy instructors, who, along with the excursions and activities included in the program, will help camp participants to fall in love with the world of science even more. The cost of a tour for 3 weeks is $ 3,590.
Creative camps
Does your child start dancing when he hears music during commercial breaks on TV? Or maybe he repeats after the actors of the films and plays many times more convincingly? The use of these and many other talents can easily be found in special children's camps of a creative orientation, which take children on vacation in various art-related programs.
Taufik
Such popularity of children's camps can be easily explained by the fact that today they offer, in addition to the traditional carefree vacation, the development of the strengths of the child and his talent, the direction of children's energy in the right direction. We are talking about the so-called specialized camps, which today are many anywhere in the world. Article was provided by our partners https://maker.sg/.
Motivation
Summer camp for a child is a new and original adventure. We have already talked about children's sports camps. Now let's focus on the profile rest.
Given the huge variety of destinations and topics, choosing a specialized camp is not always so simple.
You often ask your child, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”. Try to narrow down the options. Would your child like to do something familiar or try something new? Which direction is he more interested in: scientific, creative, technological, or maybe he would like to spend time caring for plants or animals?
If your child is into computers, offer an IT or robotics summer camp. Music – A music-focused camp can be a good option.
Summer camp is also a great opportunity for your child to try new things. Ask if there's anything new the youngster would like to try, whether it's car racing, archery, or farming. Find out what they would like to do, and then you will have starting points from which to start your search.
Once you have a rough idea of a destination and have found various options, choose the top three and ask your child where they would like to go. Avoid offering a large number of options - at this age, children still do not know how to quickly and correctly process large amounts of information, taking into account all the pros and cons. It is quite possible that you will stumble upon a negative state of overflow, do not be afraid of it, do not rush things and do not demand an immediate decision, let yourself and the young person calmly “digest” the received data within one or two days.
What are specialized camps
The main advantage of specialized summer camps is the availability of detailed and understandable training programs. In their absence, this is an ordinary resting place of a general orientation. Be sure to read them, evaluate and show the child.
From the number of directions and programs offered, the eyes simply run up. Chess, robotics, Orthodox, vegetarian, intellectual, language, scientific and many other camps are already functioning and accepting children from all over the world. We have selected the most popular destinations and are ready to tell you about some of their representatives that will brighten up your child's summer holidays.
Technology camps
What is the most demanded and promising specialty today? I don’t know what first came to your mind, but personally, when I come across this question, I answer: “Programming and everything connected with it.” Demand and competition for brains is growing every year, and the Google office in California already offers its employees a free schedule and low-alcohol drinks for lunch. And this is not the limit, believe me. Therefore, if your child is craving for modern technology, feel free to send him to one of the camps listed below.
In this case, we will be happy to advise you on a great option for your child's vacation - summer camp in Singapore “Maker”. If your child is interested in robotics, likes to invent interesting things, then this camp is perfect for him!
The camp is in a very convenient location. We have several locations, namely: center, east, west and NOVENA. Our camp is open from 9 am to 4 pm. If you need a bus for transfer, we can provide it upon personal request.
What's the price?
The cost of staying in the camp is exactly 630 SGD. This price will include all the materials that the child will work with, lunches, snacks, as well as a branded t-shirt! In our camp, children will program, design, and learn interesting scientific things. Camp in Singapore, this is what your child needs this summer! We recommend it!
Science Camps
Science is the engine of progress, which works only by filling the huge scientific machine with fresh fuel in the person of young scientists. If your child gravitates towards learning different sciences, then check out the summer vacation options below. There he will be able to expand his knowledge and in the future, perhaps, he will be awarded the Nobel Prize.
Space Camp - the so-called "space" camp, which is located in the Turkish Gaziemir district of the province of Izmir and is recognized as a scientific institution. In it, children study astronomy, exact sciences and other disciplines related to astronautics, as well as undergo training on appropriate simulators (for example, “centrifuge”). The cost of the program for 6 days in this high-tech camp is $ 720.
Science Camp FLS is a science camp in Cookville, USA. The very place where you can get valuable knowledge in the field of alternative energy, robotics and manufacturing. All classes are taught by Tennessee Tech Univeristy instructors, who, along with the excursions and activities included in the program, will help camp participants to fall in love with the world of science even more. The cost of a tour for 3 weeks is $ 3,590.
Creative camps
Does your child start dancing when he hears music during commercial breaks on TV? Or maybe he repeats after the actors of the films and plays many times more convincingly? The use of these and many other talents can easily be found in special children's camps of a creative orientation, which take children on vacation in various art-related programs.
Taufik
Maker Summer Camp
+65 8264 6655
mailto:info@maker.sg
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other