At 7.0% CAGR, Automobile Remanufacturing Market Size to Surpass USD 27210 Mn by 2028 | Automobile Remanufacturing Industry Worldwide Demand, Developments, Regional Overview, Key Findings, Trends Evaluation, and Business Growth Strategies

Automobile remanufacturing is a process of restoring old automobile parts to the same performance as new ones.

The global Automobile Remanufacturing market size is projected to reach US$ 27210 million by 2028, from US$ 16850 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2028.

The main players in the global Automobile Remanufacturing market are like Faw Group, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group, BMW, Toyota, Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Caterpillar and ect. Top 10 companies only had a combined market share of less than 20% of the global total. North America is the dominate Automobile Remanufacturing demand market in 2019, the market value accounted for more than 45% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the market share of about 40%. Passenger Car Application accounted for the largest market with about 70% of the global market size for Automobile Remanufacturing.

Faw Group

Shanghai Dazhong Allied Developing

JATCO

BMW

Toyota

Borg Automotive

Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Volvo Cars

Caterpillar

Japan Rebuit

Meritor

Automobile Remanufacturing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Remanufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

On the basis of Product Type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Engine

Transmission

Starter

Generator

Other

On the basis of the End Users/Applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

