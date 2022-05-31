Global Dental Chair Market to Reach $862.93 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of dental infections & periodontal diseases, surge in demand for dental care facilities, and technological advancements in dental surgical procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Many dental clinics were closed during the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dental Chair Market generated $593.73 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $862.93 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence of dental infections & periodontal diseases, surge in demand for dental care facilities, and technological advancements in dental surgical procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. However, high costs associated with advanced dental chairs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in the emerging economies will present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The number of visits to clinics and hospitals declined considerably, which, in turn, reduced the demand for dental chairs.

Many dental clinics were closed during the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many countries. In addition, dental procedures were postponed in clinics to avoid possibility of cross-contamination. This also reduced the demand for dental chairs.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dental chair market based on type, product type, component, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the dental chair mounted design segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the ceiling mounted design segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global dental chair market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global dental chair market analyzed in the research include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Craftsman Contour, Midmark, Dentsply Sirona, XO CARE A/S, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dental EZ, PLANMECA OY, and Diplomat Dental, Inc.

