Global Soft Ferrite Core Market to Witness Notable Growth USD 1916.06 Million By 2030

The increasing awareness of soft ferrite cores over traditional materials is another major factor predicted to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketandresearch.biz, the global soft ferrite core market is expected to grow from USD 1736.4 million in 2021 to USD 1916.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The growing urbanization worldwide is anticipated to expand demand for the soft ferrite core market during the projection period. Further, the requirements for energy-efficient devices, higher disposable incomes, technological developments resulting in the introduction of newer materials, and growing demand from the information field are the driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the fluctuation in the expenses of raw materials used to manufacture soft ferrite cores is the restraint factor of market growth. However, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is an opportunity for market growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global soft ferrite core market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/sample-request/235951

Market Growth & Trends

High-performance computing systems drive the growth of the soft ferrite core market. Furthermore, the ferrite cores are used to improve the efficiency of power supplies (switch mode power supply) with minimized power transformer losses which also helps to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for customer electronics & home appliances is the market growth trend. Thus, the soft ferrite cores are widely employed in home appliances like washing machines, cooktops, air conditioners & heaters, entertainment & information appliances, cleaning appliances, cooking range, microwaves & ovens, refrigerators, etc. However, the proliferations in the adoption of ferrite cores in new energy enterprises like renewable energy & automotive is anticipated to fuel the market's growth during the projection period. Further, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of soft ferrite cores over traditional materials is another major factor predicted to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings

In 2021, the manganese-zinc ferrite core segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.14% and market revenue of 696.99 million.

The type segment is divided into nickel-zinc ferrite core, manganese-zinc ferrite core, and magnesium-zinc ferrite core. In 2021, the manganese-zinc ferrite core segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.14% and market revenue of 696.99 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for Mn-Zn ferrite core. Further, manganese-zinc ferrite is also employed in electronic applications for making transformers, inductors, and transducers. Manganese-zinc ferrites are also utilized in magnetic fluids, biosensors, and sensors. Moreover, the MnZn ferrites are soft magnetic materials with excellent electrical and optical properties.

In 2021, the household appliances segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.14% and market revenue of 488.62 million.

The application segment is divided into consumer electronics, household appliances, communication, automotive, and others. In 2021, the household appliances segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.14% and market revenue of 488.62 million. This growth is attributed to the rising urbanization across the world & higher disposable incomes. Additionally, the home appliances industry contains dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, and refrigerator-freezers. By 2030, the automotive segment will likely dominate the market due to the extensive usage of the soft ferrite core across different industries like customer electronics, aerospace & defense, technology, transportation, etc.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Soft Ferrite Core Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global soft ferrite core market with a market share of 44.17% and a market value of around 766.96 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the soft ferrite core market due to the growing industrial & electrical development activities. Additionally, government enterprises for energy-efficient appliances, strong economic growth, the presence of a large number of manufacturers, along with the change in consumer lifestyle are also helping to drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 3.12% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of energy-saving mechanisms. Moreover, the expanding customer electronics enterprise in the region will probably help the market's growth during the projection period.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/report/235951/global-soft-ferrite-core-market-growth-2022-2028

Key players operating in the global soft ferrite core market are:

TDK

DMEGC

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

Samwha Electronics

Fenghua Advanced Technology

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Market and Research has segmented the global soft ferrite core market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Soft Ferrite Core Market by Type:

Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

Manganese-Zinc Ferrite Core

Magnesium-Zinc Ferrite Core

Global Soft Ferrite Core Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Communication

Automotive

Others

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/buy-now/235951/single

About the report:

The global soft ferrite core market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketandresearch.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on 1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Contact Us