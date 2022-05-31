Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Exceed a Notable Growth USD 77758.47 Million By 2030

The growth of the patient engagement solutions market is driven by the rising adoption of patient engagement solutions and growing use of software applications.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketandresearch.biz, the global patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow from USD 14090 million in 2021 to USD 77758.47 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increasing technological developments and raising awareness about mobile health among people are anticipated to expand demand for the patient engagement solutions market during the projection period. Further, the prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of EHR & health solutions, supportive industries by key industry stakeholders, and consumerism in healthcare are the driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the low adoption of the internet in some emerging economies, lack of fitness literacy in a large portion of the population, and high costs are the restraining factors of the market growth. Furthermore, the growing investment in digital patient engagement is an opportunity for market growth. Also, the lack of data protection is a challenging market growth factor.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global patient engagement solutions market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For example, in 2020, health IT solutions provider Cerner Corporation presented a new patient communication system intending to improve & streamline customer experience utilizing automated & bidirectional messaging.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the patient engagement solutions market is driven by the rising adoption of patient engagement solutions, the execution of government regulations & programs to promote patient care, and the growing usage of software applications. Further, the governments of different nations are providing incentives to transform healthcare services & improve patient engagement digitally, which also helps drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing the importance of health tracking software is the market growth trend. Furthermore, the people are increasingly maintaining track of their health data & many of them share it with their fitness & health coaches & doctors to keep track their health. Hence, the fitness & health tracking devices in great demand are also helping to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the institutions invest in innovative web or cloud-based patient-centric engagement solutions that enhance the patient healthcare experience by decreasing the price of health plans & creating more efficient operations by modifying payment technology, models & regulations. These factors are helping to drive market growth.

Key Findings

In 2021, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.13% and market revenue of 5,372.51 million.

The type segment is divided into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. In 2021, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.13% and market revenue of 5,372.51 million. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions due to their scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

In 2021, the health management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.16% and market revenue of 4,390.44 million.

The application segment is divided into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial health management. In 2021, the health management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.16% and market revenue of 4,390.44 million. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness among patients regarding the complexity of their illness.

In 2021, the chronic diseases segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.12% and market revenue of 3,680.30 million.

The therapeutic area segment is divided into chronic diseases, fitness, women’s health, mental health, and others. In 2021, the chronic diseases segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.12% and market revenue of 3,680.30 million. This growth is attributed to the prevalence of chronic illnesses and increasing geriatric population in major metropolitan cities.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global patient engagement solutions market with a market share of 46.17% and a market value of around 6,505.35 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the patient engagement solutions market due to the major companies' growing investment in patient engagement software. Additionally, the risen legislative reforms & new incentive-based payment instruments are also helping to drive the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 24.06% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the raised awareness of mobile health. Moreover, the increasing healthcare spending and favorable regulatory frameworks will probably help the market's growth during the projection period. In addition to this, the growing adoption of HCIT solutions & the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region is also helping to boost the market growth during the forthcoming year.

Key players operating in the global patient engagement solutions market are

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Market and Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Type:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutic Area:

Chronic Diseases

Fitness

Women’s Health

Mental Health

Others

About the report:

The global patient engagement solutions market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

