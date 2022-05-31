Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the release of CDC guidance for K-12 schools and Early Care and Education programs:

“Nearly 100 percent of our schools are open for in-person learning. As we enter the summer, we need to take the lessons we’ve learned from this school year and continue to do what works to keep all kids and educators healthy. This CDC guidance will help early childhood education centers, summer camps, and K-12 schools provide a healthy environment for their community. By working with local health officials and using layered prevention strategies we can allow our students to continue down the road to recovery this summer and beyond.”