At 4.7% CAGR, Global Baby Powder Market Size to Surpass USD 411.9 Million by 2028 | Refractory Industry Developments, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Technology, Expansion Strategies, Analysis & Forecast | Industry Research Biz

Baby Powder Market:

Baby powder is an astringent powder used for preventing diaper rash and for cosmetic uses. It may be composed of talcum (in which case it is also called talcum powder) or corn starch. Baby powder can also be used as a dry shampoo, cleaning agent (to remove grease stains), and freshener.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Baby Powder Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Baby Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ 312.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 411.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Talc-Based accounting for % of the Baby Powder global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Online segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Among all the companies, the Johnson & John son has the highest revenue.

As for the sales region, Asia Pacific is the largest region among the world. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region among the world, accounting for nearly 41% of the market share.

As for the type of the baby powder market. Before 2019, the talc-based baby powder is more than the cornstarch-based baby powder, accounting for exceed 50% of the market share.

The Key Market Players for Global Baby Powder Market are listed below:

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Bausch Health

Pigeon

Naterra International

Desitin (Pfizer)

Church & Dwight

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Gerber (Nestlé)

Jahwa

Goodbaby International

Chicmax

Global Baby Powder Market: Segment Analysis

Global Baby Powder Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

On the basis of Product Type:

Talc-Based

Cornstarch-Based

Others

On the basis of the End Users/Applications:

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape and Baby Powder Market Share Analysis:



Baby Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and revenue generated in Baby Powder business, the date to enter into the Baby Powder market, Baby Powder product introduction, recent developments, etc.

This report focuses on Baby Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Baby Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Baby Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Talc-Based

1.2.3 Cornstarch-Based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Baby Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Baby Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Baby Powder Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Baby Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Baby Powder by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Baby Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Baby Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Baby Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Baby Powder in 2021

3.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Baby Powder Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Baby Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Baby Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Baby Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Baby Powder Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Baby Powder Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Baby Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Baby Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Baby Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Baby Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Baby Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Baby Powder Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Baby Powder Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Baby Powder Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Baby Powder Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Baby Powder Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Baby Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Baby Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Baby Powder Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Baby Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Baby Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Baby Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Baby Powder Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Baby Powder Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Baby Powder Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

Continue…………

Detailed TOC of Global Baby Powder Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19891570

