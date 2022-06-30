Double- Dip scams cause victims to lose money twice- Cyber-Forensic.net shares tips to avoid the nest of lies
From a psychological point of view, repeat scam victims often have an intense need for fulfillment and experience more intense emotional swings.
Scammers often claim that they are from a particular government agency and need payment or personal information to help the victim to get refund.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A widow from Massachusetts lost $500,000 life savings after being duped twice by romance scammers. One scammer used the money to pay off his mortgage while another falsely claimed to be a law enforcement officer who could help arrest the first fraudster.
The incident is just a tip of an iceberg; the latest survey on consumer fraud found that 40 million Americans were the victims of fraud in 2017. But there were 62 million incidences of fraud, which means that 22 million people fell into two or more scams.
Cyber-Forensics.Net, a fund recovery service provider who has helped double-dip / repeat scam victims, explains how con artists dupe a scam victim again, “Scammers keep and sell lists with information about people who have been victim once. It can include victim’s name, address, phone number, scam type, and amount lost. Scammers often trade in buying and selling these lists.”
Timothy Benson, a chief analyst at Cyber-forensic.net, says, “ Scammers often claim that they are from a particular government agency and need payment or personal information to help the victim to get refund. But no Government agencies and legitimate organizations will ask for money to get a refund. They will never ask for financial account numbers or other personal information. If anyone is being asked of such information there is a good chance that they are dealing with a scammer.”
In a new twist to the existing double-dip scam, the scammer advises claims to be an issue with the initial wire transfer and sends the victim a cashier's check. The victim is asked to cash the check and resend a second wire to a different account. The catch here is that the check is counterfeit, resulting in the victim getting duped twice and the fraudster receiving the money in two different accounts.
How to recognize the double-dip scam:
◉ Pressuring To Act Quickly-
The scammers may shower an individual with various promises that sound good enough to invest in. They try to convince an individual to make a quick decision that will result in a scam. Every investor should think twice and understand what they agree to.
◉ Unknown Calls-
Always be alert for any unknown calls; ask them where they got the contact information, where the person is calling from, and the motive for such random calls, do not believe anything unless they can prove they come with no harm.
◉ Unusual Payment Methods-
Be alert when someone asks to make a payment not with money but with bitcoin or gift cards. These are one of the easiest and quickest ways to get the job done for the scammers that are hard to trace and impossible to undo.
◉ Too Good To Be True Offers-
Scammers always come with offers that are so good that some innocent investors may fall into the trap in no time. Before making a quick decision, think about why someone gives such a good offer. Think about whether it sounds legitimate.
How to avoid a double-dip scam?
◉ Never trust someone who contacts through any online medium and asks for money, promising to get the previously scammed money back.
Never reveal information related to bank account, credit card, or give out other payment information. If someone is asking for personal financial information or an upfront fee is probably a scammer.
◉ Scammers often force people to pay by gift card or cryptocurrency like bitcoin or Ethereum. Anyone who is oddly forcing to pay through a particular payment method is a scammer.
◉ Suppose any organizations or companies contact the victim in this matter. The first step should be to search for the name online. For government agencies, look up their number and URL legitimacy. Don’t shy away from asking for help from loved ones or fund recovery services.
How can fund recovery services help?
A Fund recovery company such as cyber-forensic.net can investigate the cybercrime as they have the experience to depict how the scam works accurately. They can help the victims identify the scammers and run forensic traces on the blockchain.
They provide tracing software to find where the scammers are now, and sometimes with the help of lawyers and authorities, they may run a honeypot scam to catch the scammers.
Apart from this, they also inform the public with reports on the company, liaise with authorities, and assist the victims with their complaints, which are often disjointed before speaking to professionals.
Apart from double-dip scams, Cyber-Forensics also helps Forex traders who are facing Forex withdrawal problems due to incomplete documentation or forex-scams.
About Cyber-Forensics.Net:
Cyber-Forensics.Net is committed to providing the most accurate tracing service for victims of online scams. Cyber-Forensics.Net empowers and simplifies the process of tracking down the cyber-criminals and assists in recovering the funds and creating an atmosphere for a negotiated settlement. For more information, please visit https://cyber-forensics.net.
