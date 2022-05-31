Maternity Wear Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 2.5%, Reaching USD 7,937.80 Mn By The Year 2028
Тhе glоbаl mаtеrnіtу wеаr mаrkеt іѕ рrојесtеd tо bе UЅD 6,358.70 Мn іn 2019 tо rеасh UЅD 7,937.80 Мn bу 2028 аt а САGR оf 2.5%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregnancy and childbirth can be an incredibly empowering experience, but it doesn't mean you have to forgo all your favorite clothing! While maternity wear is certainly not limited to clothes designed specifically for pregnant women, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping. For example, make sure that the clothing you choose is comfortable and fits well. In addition, try to find clothing that will accentuate your curves while still being comfortable and versatile. And lastly, remember that maternity wear should never feel restricting or uncomfortable.
The growth will originate from North America for the "Maternity Wear Market Trend | Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2031" published by Market.us research company. The global Maternity Wear market size is expected to grow from USD 6358.7 million in 2018 to USD 7937.8 million by 2028, at a achieve Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.50% during the forecast period. This market research report comes with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast (2022-2031), the report also provides brief information about the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.
Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies. A comprehensive document comprising details regarding important parameters like the trade scheme analysis, market segmentation, and also the seller matrix, the Maternity Wear market report additionally contains information on the crucial trade insights for core players. This report provides market insights and crucial market data, such as figures, technological and product advances, and analysis of key segments. The North America region contributed the largest market share in the year 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from various industries, such as Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store, Online.
Who is winning?
Top manufacturers of Maternity Wear market are acquired small players to expand their geographic reach. Moreover, Destination Maternity Corp, Reitmans (Canada) Limited {Thyme Maternity}, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), The Gap Inc., Arcadia Group Limited (Dorothy Perkins & Topshop), Seraphine Ltd, Task International B.V.(Noppies), boohoo group Plc. are focusing on new product developments and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors in various regions (Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.) across the globe to strengthen the market reach and drive the demand for effective Maternity Wear .
Maternity Wear Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing applications of Maternity Wear across various end-use sectors. Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the Maternity Wear market. The top key companies are focusing on new technologies to lead this market. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made by looking at the holistic picture of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are
Destination Maternity Corp
Reitmans (Canada) Limited {Thyme Maternity}
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
The Gap Inc.
Arcadia Group Limited (Dorothy Perkins & Topshop)
Seraphine Ltd
Task International B.V.(Noppies)
boohoo group Plc.
The delegate segments and sub-section of the Maternity Wear market are explained below:
The market can be segmented into Product Types as
Dresses
Tops
Bottoms
Lingerie
Major Applications/End users:
Supermarket & Mall
Brand Store
Maternity & Baby Store
Online
The base on geography, the world market for Maternity Wear has been segmented as follows:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
