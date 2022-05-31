Global Andrographis Paniculata Extract Market Anticipate to Reach USD 305.01 Million By 2030

The market's continued rise can be attributed to increased demand for Andrographis extract in the food industry, healthy foods, and pharmaceutical applications.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketandresearch.biz, the global andrographis paniculata extract market is expected to grow from USD 125.20 million in 2021 to USD 305.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

In recent years, the Andrographis paniculata extract sector has had exceptional growth, which is expected to grow in the future. Increasing investment in R&D operations, the entrance of new companies, new product development, technical advances, effective distribution of resources, and increased competitiveness among company rivals to extend its geographical and client base are contributing to the industry's success. In the near future, the expansion of the Andrographis paniculata extract market is expected to be influenced by favorable government policies and incentives and favorable legislation. The demand for Andrographis paniculata extract will benefit from increasing consumers' spending capacity as their disposable income rises. South Asian nations are home to the Andrographis paniculate plant. It is a frequent ingredient in Ayurveda, India's ancient medical system. The leaf and stem of Andrographis may stimulate the immune system. It might also stop influenza viruses from attaching to bodily cells. Andrographis is often used to treat colds, osteoarthritis, throat and tonsil infections, and ulcerative colitis, a bowel illness.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Andrographis paniculata extract market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/sample-request/235993

Market Growth & Trends

The Andrographis paniculata extract is found in southeastern India, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, China, America, the West Indies, and the Islands. It is commonly grown due to its well-known therapeutic usefulness and ability to thrive in various soil types. In China, India, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian nations, the plant's aerial portions and roots have long been utilized as a traditional medicine to cure various ailments. The rising demand for Andrographis extract in the food sector, healthy foods, and pharmaceutical applications can be related to the market's further growth. Furthermore, increased awareness of Andrographis extracts' health advantages propels the market forward.

Key Findings

In 2021, the 15%-50% segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.84% and a market revenue of 39.86 million.

The type segment is classified into Less than 15%, 15%-50%, 50%-98%, and Above 98%. In 2021, the 15%-50% segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.84% and a market revenue of 39.86 million. The active component andrographolide is found in greater concentration in this form of Andrographis extract. Supplement, health items, and the food sector are using this extract. 15%-50% Andrographis extract has many health advantages, including the body's immune support. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities are also present. It can improve meals' flavor and nutritional benefits when the extract is put in them. 15%-50% Andrographis extract is also occasionally utilized in medications to help general wellness. It reduces irritation, boosts the immune system's ability, fights tumor cells, and protects against liver failure are a few of the possible advantages of andrographolide present in 15%-50%. This extract may also aid in the improvement of brain performance and memorization.

In 2021, the injection segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39.47% and market revenue of 49.41 million.

The application segment comprises feed, liquid, and injection. In 2021, the injection segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39.47% and market revenue of 49.41 million. Andrographis extract injection is used to treat bronchitis, allergies, fever, and flu. It's also used to treat jaundice and chronic liver disease. It also aids in detoxification and immune system function. Furthermore, Andrographis extract possesses anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, which help in pain relief. It is widely utilized in the pharmaceutical business to make a variety of medications and supplements.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Andrographis Paniculata Extract Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global Andrographis paniculata extract market, with a market share of around 25.38% and 31.77 million of the market revenue in 2021. Because of the significant number of factories in the Asia-Pacific, the demand for the market has resulted in the highest share. Reasons also include increased consumer knowledge about the health effects of Andrographis extract that propelled the demand in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. Moreover, due to increased demand for Andrographis Extract from various sectors, Asia Pacific is likely to rise significantly in the forecasted years.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/report/235993/global-andrographis-paniculata-extract-market-growth-2022-2028

Key players operating in the global Andrographis paniculata extract market are:

Sabinsa

Gurjar Phytochem

Martin Bauer Group

Pure and Green

Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical

Hunan Zhengdi Biological

Xi'an Changyue Phytochemistry

Guilin Sanling Biotech

Changsha LuYuan Bio-Tech

Bioprex

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients

Mother Herbs

Sichuan Hongyi

Shaanxi Tianrun

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Sichuan Zhonghong

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Market and Research has segmented the global Andrographis paniculata extract market is based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Andrographis Paniculata Extract Market by Type:

Less than 15%

15%-50%

50%-98%

Above 98%

Global Andrographis Paniculata Extract Market by Application:

Feed

Liquid

Injection

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/buy-now/235993/single

About the report:

The global Andrographis paniculata extract market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketandresearch.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on 1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Contact Us