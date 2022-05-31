Submit Release
Head of Government Receives High Commissioner for Planning

MOROCCO, May 31 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch received, on Monday in Rabat, Ahmed Lahlimi, High Commissioner for Planning, who was accompanied by HCP officials.

During this meeting, the two parties reviewed the most important projects and programs to be implemented by the High Commission for Planning (HCP) and which are likely to advance the work of this institution, said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

They also discussed means to improve and develop the work of the High Commission for Planning and strengthen the coordination mechanisms between different state institutions, especially in areas related to statistical data, said the same source.

The meeting was also an opportunity to highlight the importance of the work done by the HCP as a mechanism for steering and monitoring the evolution of a set of issues, sectors and indicators in society, which would help the government to develop programs and propose appropriate and effective solutions, said the statement.

