Avalanche Photodiodes Market Worth $218.2 Million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Avalanche Photodiodes Market by Material (Silicon, InGaAs, Germanium, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

According to a new market research report titled, " Avalanche Photodiodes Market by Material (Silicon, InGaAs, Germanium, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications, Others), and Geography - Forecast to 2029,' the avalanche photodiodes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to reach $218.2 million by 2029.



Avalanche photodiodes or APDs are highly sensitive semiconductor devices converting optical signals into electrical signals. APDs operate under high reverse bias and require additional electronic elements apart from the photodiode. These types of photodiodes incorporate thermosensors to provide better stability. APDs use the four-channel trans-impedance amplifier for reduced noise, high impedance, and low power consumption. These features make APDs suitable for use in LIDAR receivers. APDs are used in healthcare to monitor heart rate and facilitate other vital functions such as blood glucose monitoring, urine analysis, and dental diagnosis.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for avalanche photodiodes in healthcare devices and the growing adoption of avalanche photodiodes in fiber optics. In addition, the growing demand for photonics is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the avalanche photodiodes market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Avalanche Photodiodes Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection. The closure of on-premise business processes and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules negatively affected businesses worldwide, significantly impacting the technology supply chains globally. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand for avalanche photodiodes due to the closure of consumer electronics, automobile, industrial, and other manufacturing facilities across the globe.

The shutting down of the manufacturing industry at the beginning of 2020 in China due to quarantine mandates caused a ripple effect on the global economy. Many industries with high trade exposure to China were impacted drastically, such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, and electronic components production. China supplies a significant percentage of the components required for lighting, and numerous countries depend on supplies from China. The closure of manufacturing facilities providing LED and other light fixture components resulted in longer lead times, depleted inventories, and premium pricing.

Furthermore, the electronics industry was negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and showrooms worldwide were shut down, affecting the sales of various electronic devices. The consumer electronics industry’s supply chain is majorly China-centric as several leading consumer electronic devices OEMs have their manufacturing facilities in the country. Thus, the shutting down of manufacturing facilities in China affected the electronics industry globally.

There has been an increasing demand for data storage for managing the large amount of data generated. However, many small & medium-sized businesses shut down, either temporarily or permanently, hampering revenue growth in the data storage market. In addition, the overall decline in the demand for electronic components impacted the hardware market, affecting the avalanche photodiodes market. Although the IT supply chain adjusted to the sudden shock considerably, the market witnessed a short-term reduction in IT hardware spending by the enterprises and industries. Spending on devices declined sharply by more than 10%, whereas infrastructure spending is anticipated to be positive, sustained by an uptick in cloud demand.

The avalanche photodiodes market is segmented based on material, sales channel, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on material, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into silicon, InGaAs, germanium, and other materials. The silicon segment is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by silicon-based APDs, such as high gain, low noise, high sensitivity ranging from UV to NIR for low light detection, and high speed. However, the germanium segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germanium photodiodes are commonly used to measure optical power in the NIR range, especially in cost-sensitive applications. The growth of this segment is attributed to various advantages offered by germanium photodiodes, such as lower shunt resistance, higher dark current, and higher noise levels.

Based on sales channel, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. In 2022, the OEMs segment is expected to account for a larger share of the avalanche photodiodes market. As hyper-converged systems are being installed in more companies, multiple hardware components are being integrated into a single entity allowing OEM products to play a vital role in the value chain. Also, OEM products reduce the cost of production. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the OEMs segment. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Aftermarket parts are usually less expensive than OEM parts. In addition, aftermarket parts provide higher quality. These factors drive the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into aerospace & defense, commercial, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and other end users. In 2022, the telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. The rising demand for fiber optics due to their high bandwidth and reliability for long-distance communications drives the adoption of APDs in the telecommunication industry. However, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developments in organic APDs to develop compact, wearable sensors for medicine and sports applications drive the market demand. In addition, the need for highly integrated and efficient healthcare devices and the growing demand for connected devices and smart wearable technology solutions are expected to drive the demand for avalanche photodiode from the healthcare sector.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. Mining, food processing, automotive, aerospace, electronics & semiconductors, and textile are some of the major industries in Asia-Pacific. These industries use various laser devices and optical scanners for inspection, scanning, mapping, and planning. These optical systems and devices use avalanche photodiodes, driving the growth of the avalanche photodiodes market in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global avalanche photodiodes market are Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (U.S.), First Sensor AG (Germany), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.), KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd. (Japan), Laser Components Germany GmbH (Germany), Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. (U.S.), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (U.S.), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Avalanche Photodiodes Market, by Material

Silicon

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAS)

Germanium

Other Materials

Avalanche Photodiodes Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Avalanche Photodiodes Market, by End User

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Telecommunications

Other End Users

Avalanche Photodiodes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

