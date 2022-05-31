AEX's New Registered Users Increased by 1168% MOM
Recently, with a large number of Canadian users joining AEX Global, the number of newly registered users in North America has increased by 1168% month-on-month. AEX Global's planning and operations in North America are beginning to pay off. Previously, AEX obtained the MSB license in Canada, and carried out the compliance with the fiat CAD, so that users' encrypted assets have policy protection.
As to the reasons why North American users, especially Canadian users act actively on AEX, Shergina Asya, the PR Manager of AEX Global, gave her analysis, "Factors such as the Canadian MSB license, the acceleration of "Global National Strategy" plan, the event for the third anniversary of AEX Finance, and the brand strategy upgrades of AEX have promoted the enthusiasm of users in Canada and surrounding countries.”
In September last year, AEX Global obtained the Canadian MSB license, which was approved and issued by the Canadian FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reporting Analysis Centre of Canada). After being licensed, AEX Global can successfully carry out business related to foreign exchange transactions, capital payment, and digital currency transactions locally, and is protected and constrained by local laws. At present, AEX Global is one of the few exchanges in the world that holds a Canadian MSB license.
Under the supervision of FINTRAC, AEX Global conducts business in strict accordance with local laws and has opened a Canadian dollar CAD exchange channel. Local users can directly use CAD to buy cryptocurrencies and participate in any financial activities on AEX; at the same time, AEX also publicizes trading details and insurance funds to provide Canadian users and users in other parts of North America with a fair, transparent and secure digital asset trading environment, and live up to their trust.
In addition to North America, AEX Global's “Global National Strategy” plan is also committed to building a complete global financial system. Since it was established 9 years ago, it has always insisted on embracing legality and compliance. At present, it has already held licenses in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and other places.
While operating legally and compliantly, AEX Global also launched a series of activities for the third anniversary of AEX Finance with the highest APR in the industry in Canada and North America. Low-cost, high-yield, and risk-free financial events have further promoted the enthusiasm of Canadian users and North American users.
Over the past 9 years, AEX Global has remained neutral and never committed evil, and adhered to the principle of the financial industry, which has laid a solid foundation of trust for the brand. After the brand strategic plan was launched in May, it has attracted the attention of global crypto users. The number of global users on AEX surged since then.
AEX Global is forcing the pace on becoming an top international “digital life service provider”, aiming to provide 1 billion users with a diversified digital assets management service which is safe, completed and easy to use.

Ellen Xue
