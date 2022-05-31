Adorable Adventurous Duck's Tales Told in Children's Picture Book
Daphne R. Foster's "Just Norman" tells 14 stories following titular duck's life on the farmENGLAND, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daphne R. Foster invites young readers and their families to return to life on the farm, a simple existence with simple pleasures, such as an adventurous duck having hijinks with his friends. "Just Norman" is a vibrantly illustrated children's picture book that will entertain children and give families an ideal bedtime story.
"Just Norman" is a compact book containing 14 stories following the titular duck who lives on a farm. Norman is no ordinary duck, he can think and talk, he has good friends and when they are in danger he shows that he will always be there for them. With this story, young readers will have an entertaining and educational experience that will pry them away from their screens. Kids who are not from rural areas will also be given a glimpse of farm life and the livestock and critters that live in such areas. It also lets them exercise their imagination and dream up different places populated with charming characters, like friendly waterfowl such as Norman. Parents can also read “Just Norman” to their little ones, using bedtime stories as an opportunity to bond with their kids and cultivate in them a love of reading.
"I took my inspiration from a ceramic duck!" Foster says, explaining how she came up with her book. "Norman, my favourite duck ornament, sat on the windowsill of my office up in the eaves of the thatched cottage that I used to own. I had a moment’s thought that I could write a little story about him and from then on the stories flowed."
About the Author
Daphne Foster was born in a small village in Cambridgeshire, England, one of nine children. She has done many different kinds of work and is now happily retired. She loves gardening and enjoys making things. This is her first children’s book.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About the Book "Just Norman"