Top legislator receives British Ambassador to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 31 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) held talks with British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward.

Ambassador Ward congratulated Việt Nam on overcoming difficulties caused by COVID-19, as its socio-economic activities returned to normal.

Recently, Việt Nam successfully organised the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the biggest regional sports event, demonstrating the post-pandemic recovery efforts of Việt Nam and other countries in the region.

NA Chairman Huệ thanked the diplomat for his contributions to boosting the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership.

He stressed that the bilateral relationship had been increasingly developing since the two countries established the strategic partnership in 2010. Both sides have effectively implemented bilateral cooperation mechanisms, maintained coordination at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and its Security Council, and within the framework of the Asia-Europe Meeting and ASEAN-UK.

He also appreciated the fine developments in the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the British Parliament over the past years. The two sides have maintained delegation exchanges at all levels and meetings and consultations at multilateral parliamentary forums, especially at the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership.

Emphasising that the effective cooperation between the two legislative bodies was an important factor contributing to promoting the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership, Huệ said he hoped that Ambassador Ward would continue to act as a bridge strengthening bilateral ties and propose cooperation activities towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Ward said the British Government appreciated Việt Nam’s commitment at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its direction for sustainable and green development.

He stressed the potential for cooperation between the two legislatures in improving transparency in public governance, building a legal framework for the digital economy, and developing high technology. — VNS