Việt Nam, Russia review 30-year partnership in preserving President Hồ Chí Minh's body

VIETNAM, May 31 -

The Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

MOSCOW — The Management Board of the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (VILAR) reviewed their 30-year direct partnership in ensuring the long-term preservation and absolute safety of the body of President Hồ Chí Minh at a conference in Moscow on Monday (local time).

Addressing the event, Major General Bùi Hải Sơn, the Acting Head of the Mausoleum Management Board, noted that the two sides had directly cooperated in the preservation of the Vietnamese national leader's body since 1992 and were implementing a collaboration agreement for the 2021-25 period.

Over the past 30 years their partnership has been fruitful, ensuring that the body of President Hồ Chí Minh is preserved with absolute safety, according to the officer.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi highlighted the friendship between Việt Nam and Russia and lauded the effective support that Russian experts have given to Việt Nam in many areas, including the preservation of President Hồ Chí Minh’s body.

The VILAR director, Academician Nikolai Sidelnikov said that over the years, the institute had coordinated closely with the Mausoleum Management Board to set up Việt Nam-Russia medical and scientific councils at a national level to evaluate the state of President Hồ Chí Minh’s body.

In 2019, the council, comprising Vietnamese and Russian experts, assessed that the body was in a good condition with no changes compared to examination data recorded in previous evaluations.

Participants at the event underlined that the successful cooperation between the board and the VILAR was a symbol of the sound traditional friendship and partnership between the two sides and countries in general.

One collective and three individuals were also honoured with a third-class Labour Order, while six Russian officials and experts who have shown outstanding performance during the 30-year direct cooperation between the board and the VILAR were presented with the Friendship Order.

VIRLA has sent some 200 experts to Việt Nam to take part in the preservation of President Hồ Chí Minh's body and received 100 officials from Việt Nam's Mausoleum Management Board on study and research courses. — VNS