Material Handling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Material Handling Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Material Handling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the material handling market size is expected to grow from $35.18 billion in 2021 to $37.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global material handling equipment market size is expected to grow to $56.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The material handling market growth witnessed growth owing to a rise in the e-commerce industry.

The material handling market consists of sales of material handling machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing material handling machinery and equipment such as jib crane, pallet jack, vertical carousel, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Material Handling Market Trends

Lithium-ion technology is an emerging trend in the material handling market. Li-ion batteries are environmentally friendly and offer higher energy densities than lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. It can store more electricity and is mostly preferred for electric vehicles that are used in material handling. Additionally, Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, charge quickly, and doesn’t require cool-down intervals.

Global Material Handling Market Segments

By Type: Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Trucks and Lifts, Cranes, Pallet Racking, Conveying Systems, Hoists, Others

By Operation: Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Others

By End-User: Food and Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global material handling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Material Handling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides material handling global market overviews, material handling industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global material handling market, material handling global market share, material handling global market segments and geographies, material handling global market players, material handling market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The material handling global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Material Handling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co, Ltd, Beumer Group, Liebherr Group, Dematic Group, Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Eisenmann AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, and Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

