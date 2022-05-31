Global Display Unit in Vehicle Infotainment Market to Experience a Incredible Growth USD 20.10 Billion By 2030

The rising adoption and integration of artificial intelligence, 5G, and cloud computing will provide future opportunities for the market players.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Marketquest.biz, the global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to grow from USD 8.63 billion in 2021 to USD 20.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The demand for vehicles is on the rise in developing economies such as China & India, attributed to the increase in disposable income of the population. With aspirations of attaining a higher standard of living, there has been an increase in the demand for advanced vehicle features like emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning system, and forward-collision warning system. Along with safety, the demand for infotainment & telematics features that facilitate the operation of rear-seat entertainment, head-up displays, cameras, GPS, and other things, will also contribute to the market's growth. The rising adoption and integration of artificial intelligence, 5G, and cloud computing will provide future opportunities for the market players. The favorable government guidelines encouraging the integration of advanced safety and security telematics features will also aid in market expansion. However, the high cost of production of display unit in-vehicle infotainment systems will hamper the market's growth. The lack of skilled labor to assemble, install, repair, and maintain the system will also restrict the market's growth. Lack of awareness about telematics among the consumers of the developing economies will challenge the market's growth. Increased vulnerability to cyber-attacks might restrict the market's growth as it heightens the privacy concerns of consumers.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Bosch developed a high-performance infotainment domain computing system for automobiles in December 2021. It enables the rapid implementation of services such as video streaming, in-car communication, voice assistants, and in-car payment. The information domain computer provides vehicle manufacturers with a cost-effective, adaptable, scalable, and robust control unit for the future of in-vehicle technology by supporting numerous in-vehicle systems in a single package.

Market Growth & Trends

There is an increase in the production volume of vehicles to meet the rising demand for vehicles in developing economies. This increasing demand can be attributed to the rise in disposable income of the population. With aspirations of attaining a higher standard of living, there has been an increase in the demand for advanced vehicle features. Government policies and subsidies provided for the production of electric vehicles promote the increased penetration of electric cars equipped with advanced features in the market. All these factors combined will drive the display unit in-vehicle infotainment market; the requirement to improve safety & security features for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative product development in the display unit in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Key Findings

In 2021, the embedded segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 4.91 billion.

The form type segment is divided into embedded and integrated. In 2021, the embedded segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 4.91 billion.

In 2021, the front RoW segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and market revenue of 5.60 billion.

The location segment is divided into front RoW and rear RoW. In 2021, the front RoW segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and market revenue of 5.60 billion.

In 2021, the passenger car segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 54% and market revenue of 4.66 billion.

The application segment is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2021, the passenger car segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 54% and market revenue of 4.66 billion.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Display Unit in Vehicle Infotainment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market, with a market share of around 38% and 3.27 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The display unit in-vehicle infotainment market in the Asia Pacific has expanded rapidly. China dominates the display unit in-vehicle infotainment market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing demand for premium vehicles with advanced smart features in the developing economies, which is catered by these economies' equally rising production capacity, contributes to the growth of the display unit in-vehicle infotainment market. The growing presence of automotive manufacturers will also contribute to the development of the Asia Pacific market.

Key players operating in the global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market are:

Alps Alpine

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

HARMAN International

Robert Bosch

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Clarion

TomTom International

Denso

Continental

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Quest has segmented the global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Display Unit in Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form:

Embedded

Integrated

Global Display Unit in Vehicle Infotainment Market by Location:

Front RoW

Rear RoW

Global Display Unit in Vehicle Infotainment Market by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

About the report:

The global display unit in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

