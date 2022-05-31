Submit Release
Commission Site Visit for Development Permit DP 3639F, Big Lake Development, LLC

MAINE, June 7 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: June 7, 2022

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Big Moose Mountain Ski Resort, Big Moose Twp., Piscataquis County

Meeting description/purpose:

For further information, contact:

Name: Debra Kaczowski

Phone: 207-731-4398

