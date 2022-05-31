State Board Receives Proposal to Change School Accountability

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, June 1, at 5:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), in-person attendance of the working session is limited to members and staff of the State Board; the working session will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will propose an amendment to the District's Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) State Accountability Plan for consideration by the State Board. The State Board provided OSSE with its recommendations in January through SR22-1, including the elimination of a single summative score, increased school supports, and a particular focus on creating a more equitable accountability system. The proposed amendment is available on the State Board website and we encourage members of the public to review the proposal and let us know what you think either by signing up for public comment at our June 15 Public Meeting or by emailing written comments to [email protected]. In order to ensure any changes prior to the next school year, the State Board anticipates a vote on OSSE’s accountability amendment in July 2022.

After presenting proposed changes on attendance regulations to the State Board at its last working session, OSSE will continue conversations on emergency and proposed rulemaking. The changes include a new definition for “present” that eliminates the so-called 80/20 rule and laying out a new framework for attendance in distance learning. The State Board will review the proposed attendance regulations before an anticipated vote in July 2022.

The State Board takes the importance of student safety and well-being at school very seriously. Recently, the State Board has been made aware of reports of sexual assault or abuse allegations at schools in the District. The State Board will review a draft resolution proposed by Dr. Carlene Reid, Ward 8 Representative, that recommends actions by District agencies and local education agencies to support the overall safety of students.

The working session will also include a closed session of the State Board under the provisions of the Open Meetings Act (§ 2–575(b)(10) to discuss the process for the appointment of staff.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Statewide Accountability

VI. Attendance Regulations

VII. Sexual Assault in Schools

VIII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessment

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Advocacy & Outreach

vii. Teacher Practice & School Support

viii. External Committees

IX. New Business & Other Discussion

X. Closed Session

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]