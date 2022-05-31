Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market Statistics, Size Estimation | Likely To Surge At 6.6% CAGR
Glоbаl Аutоmоtіvе Еlесtrіс Wаtеr Рumрѕ Маrkеt [200+ Market Report Pages] wаѕ vаluеd ехресtеd tо rеасh UЅD 1,725.2 Мn bу 2028 аt а САGR оf 6.6%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive electric water pump has been around since the 1920s. It was originally used to power accessories in vehicles such as headlights and taillights. Over time, the automotive electric water pump has evolved into a more sophisticated device that is now used in a variety of applications in modern automobiles. Automotive electric water pumps are typically powered by an AC or DC motor and use rotary or centrifugal pumps to transfer water from a storage tank to the engine. They are commonly used in lieu of mechanical water pumps in cars because they are more efficient and require less maintenance.
The growth will originate from North America for the "Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2031" published by Market.us research company. The global Automotive Electric Water Pumps market size is expected to grow from USD 912.3 million in 2018 to USD 1725.2 million by 2028, at a achieve Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.60% during the forecast period. This market research report comes with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast (2022-2031), the report also provides brief information about the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.
Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies. A comprehensive document comprising details regarding important parameters like the trade scheme analysis, market segmentation, and also the seller matrix, the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market report additionally contains information on the crucial trade insights for core players. This report provides market insights and crucial market data, such as figures, technological and product advances, and analysis of key segments. The North America region contributed the largest market share in the year 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from various industries, such as Engine, Turbocharger, Battery and Other Applications.
Note: Market.us research teams are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Who is winning?
Top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Water Pumps market are acquired small players to expand their geographic reach. Moreover, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Behr Hella Service GmbH, Magna International Inc, GMB Corporation, Engineered Machined Products, Hitachi Ltd., Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd are focusing on new product developments and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors in various regions (Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.) across the globe to strengthen the market reach and drive the demand for effective Automotive Electric Water Pumps.
Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing applications of Automotive Electric Water Pumps across various end-use sectors. Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market. The top key companies are focusing on new technologies to lead this market. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made by looking at the holistic picture of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Continental AG
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Rheinmetall AG
Gates Industrial Corporation plc
Behr Hella Service GmbH
Magna International Inc
GMB Corporation
Engineered Machined Products
Hitachi Ltd.
Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd.
The main benefit of a market report
The report provides market trends and future growth projections.
It provides extensive research on the changing competitive dynamics.
This report includes information about market trends, drivers, restrictions, opportunities and threats.
It gives a forecast (2022-2031), based on how the market is expected to grow.
This report arranged data about companies and business decisions through a thorough and comprehensive study of the markets.
The delegate segments and sub-section of the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market are explained below:
The market can be segmented into Product Types as
12V EWP
24V EWP
Major Applications/End users:
Engine
Turbocharger
Battery and Other Applications
The base on geography, the world market for Automotive Electric Water Pumps has been segmented as follows:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
And so much more.
Study Objectives of Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market:
- It provides the right study of changing competitive dynamics and keeps ahead of Automotive Electric Water Pumps competitors.
- It gives a forecast for the period (2022-2031) and evaluates the market based on how it is expected to grow.
- It provides future-looking perspectives on the various factors that drive or restrict Automotive Electric Water Pumps market expansion.
- It provides a better understanding and outlook on the key product segments.
- This report provides a detailed study to change the competitive dynamics of Automotive Electric Water Pumps.
Why should purchase this report:
* Learn about the future and current status of the "Automotive Electric Water Pumps" Market in emerging and developed markets.
* This report helps to realign business strategies by highlighting keyword business priorities.
* This report reveals the market and the industry are expected to be the most dominant.
* The fastest growth is predicted for the regions.
* Get the latest news from the "Automotive Electric Water Pumps" industry, details about industry leaders, and their market share and strategies.
* The report provides valuable information about industry growth, size, top players, and segments.
The questionnaire answered in the Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market report includes:
- What are the biggest challenges the global Automotive Electric Water Pumps markets will face in the near future?
- Which crucial factors are accountable for the robust growth of the global Automotive Electric Water Pumps market?
- How the market for Automotive Electric Water Pumps has grown?
- What are the present and future outlooks of the Automotive Electric Water Pumps on the basis of geographical regions?
- What is the Unique Selling Point (USP) of the market report?
- What is the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market size?
- Why are Automotive Electric Water Pumps so popular?
- Why the consumption of Automotive Electric Water Pumps highest in region?
- What are the estimated figures pertaining to the overall market in the coming few years?
