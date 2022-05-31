Diverter Valves Market Size Is Forecast To Top USD 62,514 In 2028 And Exhibiting A Remarkable 4.8% CAGR
[200+ Market Report Pages ] Тhе glоbаl dіvеrtеr vаlvе mаrkеt іѕ рrојесtеd tо bе UЅD 39,303 Мn іn 2018 tо rеасh UЅD 62,514 Мn bу 2028 аt а САGR оf 4.8%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverter valves are devices used to control the flow of water in pipes. When activated, they open to allow water to flow through the pipe while closing off the flow of water from other pipes. Diverter valves come in a variety of styles, sizes and can be found on both residential and commercial water systems.
The growth will originate from North America for the "Diverter Valves Market Study Reveals Size For Emerging Segments by 2031" published by Market.us research company. The global Diverter Valves market size is expected to grow from USD 39303 million in 2018 to USD 62514 million by 2028, at a achieve Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.80% during the forecast period. This market research report comes with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast (2022-2031), the report also provides brief information about the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.
Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies. A comprehensive document comprising details regarding important parameters like the trade scheme analysis, market segmentation, and also the seller matrix, the Diverter Valves market report additionally contains information on the crucial trade insights for core players. This report provides market insights and crucial market data, such as figures, technological and product advances, and analysis of key segments. The North America region contributed the largest market share in the year 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from various industries, such as Automotive, Construction, Machinery & Equipment.
Note: Market.us research teams are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the Diverter Valves market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Who is winning?
Top manufacturers of Diverter Valves market are acquired small players to expand their geographic reach. Moreover, Hillenbrand Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DMN-Westinghouse, Salina Vortex Corporation, Wrights Dowson Group, The SchuF Group, Kice Industries Inc., Pelletron Corporation, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Bezares S.A., FLSmidth & Co. A/S etc. are focusing on new product developments and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors in various regions (Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.) across the globe to strengthen the market reach and drive the demand for effective Diverter Valves.
Diverter Valves Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing applications of Diverter Valves across various end-use sectors. Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the Diverter Valves market. The top key companies are focusing on new technologies to lead this market. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made by looking at the holistic picture of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are
Hillenbrand Inc.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
DMN-Westinghouse
Salina Vortex Corporation
Wrights Dowson Group
The SchuF Group
Kice Industries Inc.
Pelletron Corporation
Schenck Process Holding GmbH
Bezares S.A.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S etc..
The delegate segments and sub-section of the Diverter Valves market are explained below:
The market can be segmented into Product Types as
Hydraulic diverter valves
Electric diverter valves
Manual diverter valves
Major Applications/End users:
Automotive
Construction
Machinery & Equipment
The base on geography, the world market for Diverter Valves has been segmented as follows:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
