Jordy Schulz Fitness Launches to Provide Uncommon One-on-One Personal Training in Edmonton
No one could make the change but me. So, I did and I’ve never felt better.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whetting appetites for weight loss, muscle tone, and muscle building in Edmonton, Canada, Jordy Schulz Fitness announces its launch. Founded by Schulz to help his clients become self-sufficient with their fitness, he creates a space for both physical improvement and learning. So, how does he do it? Either in person or online via Zoom, one-on-one, he takes a client right where they’re at. Then, he builds a body they can be proud of. It’s dedicated fitness at the fingertips now available in Edmonton, Alberta.
Schulz said of his journey, “I have been both obese and anorexic, so I know the struggles of feeling overweight and too skinny. I knew I was doing damage to my body and self-esteem, so I taught myself how to get fit. I watched hundreds of YouTube videos, listened to podcasts, and read dozens of books on health and fitness. No one could make the change but me. So, I did and I’ve never felt better.”
Having received his personal training certification changed Schulz's life on a whole other level; it catapulted his tenacity for business in the health and wellness space. Suited now with his knowledge base on exercise, he takes to the gym in YEG to help clients meet their fitness goals. A shortlist of his services includes calisthenics, powerlifting, and bodybuilding.
For more information, visit https://www.jordyschulz.ca.
