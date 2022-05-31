IHC (INFLATION HEDGING COIN) LISTS ON WHITEBIT

IHC continues to gain impressive momentum with the WhiteBit listing.

One of the world’s fastest-growing crypto projects, IHC (Inflation Hedging Coin), has just listed on the WhiteBit exchange as a means of continuing to build its presence in international markets. Successfully launched in 2021, IHC raised 10 million USD in less than a minute with the intention of providing an alternate payment instrument to hedge and protect investments against increasing inflation, and with this move is scaling up its footprint in Europe.

Europe’s largest international centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange, WhiteBit was launched in December 2021 and is ranked 24th top cryptocurrency exchange in the world by a trading volume of $2.2 billion, as well as having over 150 000 registered users in more than 190 countries according to Coinmarketcap. IHC meanwhile is part of IH Bit Global, a crypto-focused company operates X-meta, a crypto exchange powered by Binance Cloud and IHC E-sports, a top-tier professional e-sports team, and sponsors the IHC Apes, a professional basketball team in the top division of Mongolia.

In addition to its broad set of trading options, the Estonian-based Whitebit exchange recently announced its partnership with TCG World, a metaverse project in which everything that the player owns exists on the blockchain, to become the first-ever cryptocurrency exchange to build their virtual office in the TCG World Metaverse. To encourage IHC trading on its platform, WhiteBit announced IHC staking, which allows users to ‘soft-lock’ their funds and receive interest of 12% after 30 days, and a crypto-related meme contest among their community under the topic of “HODL”. The dynamic partnership continues to be a part of the IHC strategy, and since its launch, IHC has listed on numerous well-known exchanges such as MEXC, X-Meta, LBank, BitGlobal, BitMart, and Digifinex, and continues to gain impressive momentum with the WhiteBit listing.